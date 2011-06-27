  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Monte Carlo
4.2
36 reviews
List Price Estimate
$835 - $2,043
Maybe I just have really bad luck...

headaches, 02/02/2004
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Now that I've owned this car for four years, I'm glad to finally be getting rid of it! Talk about HEADACHES!!! Every time I fix something, there's something else waiting to go. Starting with electrical problems, the power widnows worked sporadically for months till they found the problem. Then the fuel pump went, or was it the belt tensionor that went next... I've replaced the intake gasket. Then the front hub-assemblies, half-shafts & tie- rod ends. Surprise, then the altornator went! Now the odometer has stopped & the guages have gone crazy... No waite maybe it's me going crazy! Best of all, now the whole engine needs to be resealed!

Good Job Chevy

Smooth Sailing, 06/24/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am really impressed with this vehicle. It gives me some confidence in American cars again. This bad boy seems to be happiest on the open highway as it commands any curve and effortlessly glides up any incline I've encountered. I've used this car as a traveling salesperson and it has been better than any rental I've had to use on my sales trips. I just hit 108k and have NEVER had ANY mechanical problems. All I do is oil change every 3k and that's it....SERIOUSLY! This car is a true ROADMASTER and the epitome of just an all around good vehicle to own.

Awsome car, but can be expensive.

Lateralus, 05/25/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for 2 years, and though kind of old when i bought it, its still alive. I love the way this car rides, especially when taking corners. The stock audio was good, but I put a new one in and its awesome. This is a pretty fast car too, without hitting 3000 rpm each gear after a red light, everyone in the other lane is just passing the intersection. My complaint is that the 3.4 liter engine is expensive to repair. Maybe if I wasn't working at a resturaunt at the time I could afford it easier, but when something went wrong it'd take almost all the money I had. It's gotten to the point where I must trade it in on another car where I don't have to keep repairing it.

I Love My Monte Carlo LS

Monte Carlo <3, 04/22/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used. It has been a dream to own and drive. In the past year I have repainted. Put high quality tunes in it, along with high end goodyear tires. I drive this car 50+ miles 5 dyas a week sometimes more on weekends and have never regretted owning this gem. The satisfaction I get from driving an American made car is another added bonus. I don't miss my high priced imports one bit.

My Best Friend Monte

Ruby, 06/21/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Monte Carlo, affectionately named "Monte" is without question, the best car I have ever owned. I drove him off the show room floor in 1995. He was over 300K miles and he is still King of the Road. The only major repair has been a leaky intake manifold gasket. I've replaced the alternator and water pump 1 time. The rest of the work has been regular maintenance like brakes, tires (6 sets) and 4 serpentine belts. The timing belt has never been replaced and most everything else is original. I love him but I know he's not going to last forever and gas prices are on an upward spiral. I don't know if I can live with him being crushed. I'll have to give it some serious thought.

