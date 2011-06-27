Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|40
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|36/44 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|381.6/466.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|40
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.0 l
|Horsepower
|55 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|47.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|48.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|36.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|48.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|22 cu.ft.
|Length
|149.4 in.
|Curb weight
|1895 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|93.1 in.
|Width
|62.6 in.
