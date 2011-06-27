2019 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews

PALT , 04/25/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I bought the 2019 LT trim level. Decided there were a few things I could live w/o, for the price differences. Few hybrids available in TX, so I went with the standard engine. NO Acceleration deficiencies! In fact, I have to be Very careful Not to speed! I can easily move in & around traffic on our 70 mph tollways, merging w/ ease, onto a busy highway! I find the interior pleasant, comfortable, and nice enough. I Needed the 8 way adjustable leather seats for a bad back & neck that is ever so much more Complex, re MY issues, than Just lumbar support! I still loved my old Cirrus! It was Only the inevitability of major repairs that forced me to look @ new cars. I'm still in overwhelm, because of the massive data dump in moving from a 19 yr old car to current tech, and Thought I'd be disappointed that this Didn't have the 10 speaker sound system available in the Premier trim. I'm an audiophile, and I'm Not @ all disappointed! This car is very responsive, brakes well, and the rear camera is Wonderful on my Very bad, Very limited range of motion neck! There Are NO Blind spots in this car! With the side view mirrors and rear view mirror properly adjusted, I can see everywhere! I've only had it for less than a week, but, especially w/ the dealer incentives offered rt now, in Apr, on this car, I'm thrilled with my final payment on this! Why Only 4 stars? The One thing available on the Premier trim that would have Really been Usefull for me, given my height, & my back, would have been the memory function on the driver's seat! I'm still working to get everything Perfect for Me, @ 5'3" in ht, & with short legs. Once anyone else drives it, it's going to take alot to get it Back to where it's perfect for ME! I test drove one for 45 mins, to make sure I wouldn't hurt Anywhere, after driving it! The one I bought isn't the one I tested. I'll be back @ the dealership later this week, for help in getting this one adjusted Just right, for Me! And, in figuring out how Not to let Anyone mess MY settings up for Me! My Next Car Will have That Memory feature! And, btw, I Also love the trunk! Both size, still have a spare! And, the height & ease of getting that spare Out. Should I need to! I've had a couple of blow outs on Sundays, when no one is open, to buy a new tire! Thanks, but. I'll Pass on just having that temporary fill & patch kit! We have Really Bad Heat, radiating from TX highwsys, when it's 208 degrees outside, and the roads are even hotter! It doesn't always take a collision on the side of a tire for it to blow like That! Yes, I'm keeping OnStar, because the offset in my insurance Pays for that! But, I Do, frequently travel alone, & still Need to be able to change a tire myself, on occasion. Yes, I Am a woman, & I don't want to be stuck, anywhere, when I Could tske care of something myself, instead of waiting for someone. There's still alot of open soace on roads in TX!