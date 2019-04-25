  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan
MSRP Range: $22,090 - $31,820

MSRP$26,620
Edmunds suggests you pay$22,658
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
1 for sale near you

Which Malibu does Edmunds recommend?

We think the LT with the Driver Confidence package covers the bases for a modern midsize sedan. And it gets you some valuable basic active safety features, although you'll have to add the Driver Confidence II package to get forward collision mitigation features. However, we don't love the driving experience of the 1.5-liter engine and actually prefer the Hybrid. The Hybrid is basically equipped the same as the LT. And for a small premium, you get a vehicle that's more fuel-efficient and a little nicer to drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Spacious interior with lots of front-seat headroom
  • Hybrid trim offers high efficiency and brisk acceleration
  • Easy-to-use touchscreen interface
Cons
  • Lackluster acceleration from the base 1.5-liter engine
  • Limited outward visibility
  • Interior looks dated compared to rivals
What's new
  • Refreshed for 2019
  • New transmission for turbo 1.5-liter engine
  • New front and rear styling
  • Upgraded infotainment system
  • Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016

Overall rating

The Chevrolet Malibu looks sharp and has a roomy and comfortable front seat that makes it a pleasant enough way to get from point A to point B. But this latest-generation Malibu has been simply left behind in a class that's become even more spacious and refined and more dynamic overall.

In an effort to keep up with competitors' improving fuel economy, Chevy has given the 2019 Malibu a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on cars equipped with the base 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The CVT automatic results in a bump of 2 mpg combined in EPA ratings compared to last year but has also somewhat dulled the Malibu's responsiveness. While the Malibu's handling is surprisingly sharp, the rest of the driving experience feels flat.

The Malibu also gets Chevy's latest Infotainment System 3, which is easy to use and has the latest features. Alas, it's a bright spot in an otherwise unassuming and somewhat drab cabin. Rear leg- and headroom lag behind much of the class, too. Another drawback is that the base Malibu does not include active safety features that are standard on many competitors, and a full suite of driver aids is only available as an option on the Chevy's highest trim.

There are traits that recommend the Malibu, but overall it's a midpack contender, falling short of the bar set by class leaders. The current Mazda 6 delivers an engaging driving experience at any trim level, and in higher trims competes with entry-level luxury cars costing thousands more. The new Honda Accord is one of the most impressive mainstream midsize sedans in years: capable, practical, comfortable, and chock-full of available features.

Chevrolet Malibu models

For 2019, the Malibu has five trim levels. The base L trim is sparsely equipped, so unless you're looking for the least expensive sedan possible, it's better to step up to the LS or the LT. Both add a considerable amount of content. Although, like the L, they rely on a smaller, slightly underpowered engine. The RS trim slots between the LS and the LT and adds unique appearance accents for a sportier look. The Premier trim comes almost fully loaded and adds a more powerful motor. The Malibu is also available in Hybrid trim with similar features to the LT.

The L, LS, RS, and LT are all powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The base L trim comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque), a CVT automatic, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, a backup camera, air conditioning, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Infotainment has been upgraded for 2019 to include an 8-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get OnStar and a six-speaker audio system.

The minor price jump to the LS trim adds some extra equipment and more available optional features. The LS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Chevy's Teen Driver system, a compass and exterior temperature display, and sun visors with vanity mirrors. You also get a 4G LTE connection with Wi-Fi and laminated side windows to reduce noise.

The sport-look RS trim offers dual exhaust tips, black 18-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler, blacked-out exterior trim pieces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar.

For both the LS and RS trim levels, several options can be added. These include a remote starter and a seat-belt assurance system that only allows the vehicle to shift out of Park when the driver's seat belt is buckled. The eight-way power-adjustable seat is available as an option on the LS as well.

Upgrading to the LT trim gets you all of the LS features, as well as 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillamps, remote start, heated mirrors, seatback map pockets, illuminated vanity mirrors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear-seat air vents, rear-seat reading lamps, and satellite radio.

The Malibu Hybrid uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 182 hp and a noteworthy 277 lb-ft of torque. It's similar to the Hybrid LT, but with a few changes: It uses an electronic parking brake and has heated seats, plus LED taillamps are optional rather than standard. Also, the infotainment system has unique information displays, the trip computer is replaced with an 8-inch color display, and the spare tire is replaced with a tire repair and inflation kit.

The Hybrid's Convenience and Technology package adds back the remote starter, heated front seats and LED taillamps.

Several packages are available for both the LT and Hybrid: A Leather package is available, which includes leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Driver Confidence package adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Driver Confidence II package includes automatic high beams, lane keeping assist and forward collision alert.

Finally, the Premier trim offers all of the LT's features, as well as everything that's available in the Convenience and Technology package and the Leather package. The engine is upgraded to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque) and paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also included are 18-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, navigation, a nine-speaker Bose stereo system, interior ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a 120-volt power outlet for the rear seat, heated outboard rear seats, and unique exterior styling cues.

The Premier can be upgraded with the Driver Confidence package, Driver Confidence package II and the Confidence III package, which includes an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, active parking assist, and an automatic forward collision avoidance system. The Premier Sun and Wheel package adds a dual-pane power sunroof, 19-inch wheels and upgraded floor mats. The sunroof is also available as a stand-alone option for the LT, Hybrid and Premier.

Driving

The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu offers long-distance comfort over performance, but its sharp handling and available advanced hybrid powertrain are standout elements.

Acceleration

The standard 1.5-liter engine feels just adequate. Those who prefer more punch can get the Premier model's 2.0-liter engine. The Hybrid's smooth acceleration makes it feel more like an electric vehicle than other hybrids. Its gas engine is mostly noticeable when accelerating hard or climbing a hill.

Braking

The pedal action is smooth and predictable around town, if a bit on the firm side. Our non-hybrid test car stopped from 60 mph in 113 feet — excellent for a car in this class. Confident hybrid brakes offer consistent and even pedal feel.

Steering

The steering is low on feedback, and its initial turn-in is a bit rubbery, but the turning effort is consistent. It's responsive enough to instill confidence and can keep up with those who drive exuberantly.

Handling

Despite its size and non-sporty positioning, the Malibu corners with more athleticism than some other family sedans. The all-season tires loudly howl when pushed, but the car remains composed and predictable. It's confident in evasive maneuvers and even provides some fun for the driver.

Drivability

The base CVT automatic isn't as refined as those in some competitors. And it exhibits a bit of rubber-band feeling and noticeable delays when the accelerator is pushed to the floor. The auto engine stop-start feature can also be annoying. We prefer the generally seamless powertrain of the hybrid version, especially at city speeds.

Comfort

The Malibu's ride is smooth and composed, and it deals well with rough roads and undulations. Some might also describe it as firm, but that doesn't make it uncomfortable. Strong air conditioning along with a quiet interior add to the overall comfort level.

Seat comfort

The firm, supportive front seats have sufficient side bolstering. We could happily have driven longer than our three-hour evaluation route. The rear outboard seats are comfortable for average-size adults, but the center seat is better suited to smaller passengers.

Ride comfort

The car possesses impressive control over choppy, undulating pavement and remains poised where some others might bound about or transmit sharp impacts. The driver is isolated from unpleasantness, but not from the driving experience. However, some may find the ride too firm.

Noise & vibration

Engine and wind noise is nicely muted. And even when the Hybrid's engine comes on, it doesn't drone excessively or call attention to itself. But road noise can be intrusive on coarse asphalt. In total, the cabin is a little quieter than average.

Climate control

The air conditioning keeps the car cool on a very hot day, even in the Hybrid, whose engine shuts down when the car stops at signals. And we never felt the need to fiddle with the system. Ventilated seats are optional.

Interior

The Malibu benefits from an uncluttered dashboard layout and simple, straightforward controls, though the plastics and design feel a bit dated. Front passenger room is on par with space in most other cars in the segment. The back seat lags behind more recently redesigned competitors.

Ease of use

The excellent climate controls are placed within easy reach with good-size buttons and knobs. The MyLink screen's high placement makes it easy to use. But the manual-shift button on top of the shifter needs a rethink.

Getting in/getting out

Front passengers are able to get in and out with ease thanks to a large opening and relatively tall ride height. Backseat passengers of average height or taller will have to stoop a bit to clear the sloping rear roofline.

Driving position

There's ample adjustability when equipped with the eight-way power seat. The seat adjusts far enough down and back for tall drivers. The steering wheel has good telescoping range, and the pedals are naturally placed.

Roominess

The front seats are quite spacious even for larger occupants. The rear seat provides enough leg- and headroom for adults, although it's smaller than some competitors' offerings. The sloping roofline makes that space feel more confining.

Visibility

The thick roof pillars and high rear decklid obstruct outward visibility. The available beige dash top also causes distracting reflections — we'd get black. A rearview camera is now standard on all trims.

Quality

The quality is acceptable but far from class-leading. The hard plastics up front are at least textured. Those in back look cheap and can feel a bit scratchy in places. Other surfaces are covered in lightly padded cloth or faux leather, which feels sturdy and well put-together.

Utility

If you have stuff to transport — big or small — the Malibu is far from the best family sedan. The trunk is simply average, and the various interior bins are not ideal for all the odds and ends most passengers carry around.

Small-item storage

For a midsize sedan, the Malibu's small-item storage is poor, offering a tiny glovebox, merely average-size center armrest bin, smallish door bins, one-size cupholders without grippers, and a smallish media bin. Rivals are better and more clever.

Cargo space

The Malibu's 15.8-cubic-foot trunk is average for the segment — good enough for golf bags and luggage. The much smaller Hybrid trunk is too narrow for golf bags, and the batteries fill up its aft portion. The 60/40-split pass-through helps for longer items.

Child safety seat accommodation

Four LATCH anchor points and three upper tether mounts are arranged to serve all three rear-seating positions. Anchor points are easy to find under a flexible flap in the crook of the seat.

Technology

The Malibu has good standard infotainment features, but it lacks standard driver aids and active safety features that are now common in the class. (These features are optional on higher trim levels.) The standard 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the range of OnStar services are excellent, and Wi-Fi is standard on all but the base trim.

Audio & navigation

The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 touchscreen system is much quicker than earlier iterations, and we appreciate its large virtual buttons and general system layout. Most users will find it easy to operate.

Smartphone integration

Up to four USB ports are available, along with an auxiliary jack and Bluetooth phone and audio (though the base L is phone-only). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and work as expected. Standard Wi-Fi (except on the L trim) is also easy to set up.

Driver aids

Blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning systems are unobtrusive. Optional adaptive cruise control can bring the car to a full stop, but at lower speeds in slow-and-go freeway traffic, it makes awkwardly abrupt throttle and brake adjustments. Unfortunately, safety features and driver aids are all optional, and adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking are only available on the top-tier Premier trim.

Mobile web

Voice controls have improved with this new infotainment system, but they can still occasionally require specific phrasing. If you are using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you can push and hold the same button to get to Siri or Google Voice, both of which are much better at responding to natural-language requests.
Save as much as $4,837 with Edmunds

2019 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu.

5 star reviews: 14%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 30%
2 star reviews: 14%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 3.1 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • interior
  • spaciousness
  • comfort
  • doors
  • seats
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system
  • towing
  • visibility
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Love Mine!!! No Regrets!
PALT,
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I bought the 2019 LT trim level. Decided there were a few things I could live w/o, for the price differences. Few hybrids available in TX, so I went with the standard engine. NO Acceleration deficiencies! In fact, I have to be Very careful Not to speed! I can easily move in & around traffic on our 70 mph tollways, merging w/ ease, onto a busy highway! I find the interior pleasant, comfortable, and nice enough. I Needed the 8 way adjustable leather seats for a bad back & neck that is ever so much more Complex, re MY issues, than Just lumbar support! I still loved my old Cirrus! It was Only the inevitability of major repairs that forced me to look @ new cars. I'm still in overwhelm, because of the massive data dump in moving from a 19 yr old car to current tech, and Thought I'd be disappointed that this Didn't have the 10 speaker sound system available in the Premier trim. I'm an audiophile, and I'm Not @ all disappointed! This car is very responsive, brakes well, and the rear camera is Wonderful on my Very bad, Very limited range of motion neck! There Are NO Blind spots in this car! With the side view mirrors and rear view mirror properly adjusted, I can see everywhere! I've only had it for less than a week, but, especially w/ the dealer incentives offered rt now, in Apr, on this car, I'm thrilled with my final payment on this! Why Only 4 stars? The One thing available on the Premier trim that would have Really been Usefull for me, given my height, & my back, would have been the memory function on the driver's seat! I'm still working to get everything Perfect for Me, @ 5'3" in ht, & with short legs. Once anyone else drives it, it's going to take alot to get it Back to where it's perfect for ME! I test drove one for 45 mins, to make sure I wouldn't hurt Anywhere, after driving it! The one I bought isn't the one I tested. I'll be back @ the dealership later this week, for help in getting this one adjusted Just right, for Me! And, in figuring out how Not to let Anyone mess MY settings up for Me! My Next Car Will have That Memory feature! And, btw, I Also love the trunk! Both size, still have a spare! And, the height & ease of getting that spare Out. Should I need to! I've had a couple of blow outs on Sundays, when no one is open, to buy a new tire! Thanks, but. I'll Pass on just having that temporary fill & patch kit! We have Really Bad Heat, radiating from TX highwsys, when it's 208 degrees outside, and the roads are even hotter! It doesn't always take a collision on the side of a tire for it to blow like That! Yes, I'm keeping OnStar, because the offset in my insurance Pays for that! But, I Do, frequently travel alone, & still Need to be able to change a tire myself, on occasion. Yes, I Am a woman, & I don't want to be stuck, anywhere, when I Could tske care of something myself, instead of waiting for someone. There's still alot of open soace on roads in TX!

2 out of 5 stars, water in trunk
Kenw,
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Bought a 2019 Malibu LT in October of 2019, felt like I got a good deal. got very good MPG 38 on hwy. In February 2020 got to noticing a musty smell & windows would fog up on inside while driving. Opened trunk to find items in trunk had mold on them, carpet was extremely wet. looked where spare tire was only to find 1" of water in wheel well. took back to dealer, they said they fixed it, it rained a few days later and found more water in trunk. I called dealer where I got car from and worked out a deal to buy a new 2020 Malibu. Went to pick it up, looked in trunk and found water there. Evidently Chevy has a serious problem with the Malibu.

4 out of 5 stars, Great ride and gas saving
Dao,
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I have rented this car for a week and driven both local and high way in Las Vegas and Grand Canyon. The performance is too bad for a little 1.5 liter turbo engine. It has smooth performance and make no difference compared to my 2016 V6 Toyota Avalon. Of course it is not fair to compare the luxury and more leg room and comfortable ride of my Avalon. However, it can easy pass and smooth ride on both in city and highway. There is little engine noise at the high RPM when climbed up the hill with over 70mph but that was acceptable for 1.5 liter. In addition, good gas mileage for my road trip with 4 family members. The Car Play connected to my iPhone for using the GPS has no issue. Since the car is new, so I cannot rate the reliability. In general, it is great car and I consider one for my son for his college.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car thanks
Guillermo Mora ,
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

It was the best thing buying this car just what I needed!!! And you guys made it so simple thanks!!!!!

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

LS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$23,220
MPG 29 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower160 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
LT 4dr Sedan features & specs
LT 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$26,620
MPG 29 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower160 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
RS 4dr Sedan features & specs
RS 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$24,220
MPG 29 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower160 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
Premier 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premier 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$31,820
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Malibu safety features:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of potential obstacles ahead. (Automatic braking is available as an optional extra.)
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Informs the driver of vehicles in perpendicular motion behind the car when reversing.
Pedestrian Detection
Warns the driver of pedestrians in the roadway and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not take action.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.2%

Chevrolet Malibu vs. the competition

Chevrolet Malibu vs. Chevrolet Impala

The Chevy Impala is one size up from the Malibu, meaning it has both a roomier interior and a more spacious trunk. An optional V6 is available, which delivers smooth power. Some buyers might prefer the V6 to the Malibu's upgraded four-cylinder. The Impala is a little harder to park and costs several thousand more than the Malibu.

Compare Chevrolet Malibu & Chevrolet Impala features

Chevrolet Malibu vs. Chevrolet Cruze

The Chevy Cruze is a size smaller than the Malibu, falling into the compact sedan category. The smaller footprint means there's less rear legroom. It's less expensive than the Malibu, and feels a bit cheaper on the inside, but it also returns better fuel economy. In midlevel trim levels, you won't miss out too much on extra features, but the Malibu's top trim has more standard and optional equipment. The Cruze offers a hatchback body and diesel engine option that are not available on the Malibu.

Compare Chevrolet Malibu & Chevrolet Cruze features

Chevrolet Malibu vs. Ford Fusion

The Ford Fusion is a competitive midsize sedan with great handling and a more engaging overall driving experience. There are more standard safety features, and Ford's Sync 3 system is just as easy to use as Chevy's infotainment. The Fusion also offers its own hybrid and PHEV powertrains for better fuel efficiency. The Fusion is also available with all-wheel drive to tackle inclement weather.

Compare Chevrolet Malibu & Ford Fusion features
