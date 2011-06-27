  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Missing the boat

Joe, 09/02/2018
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
Get the car caught up with its competitors and the twentieth century. Who still doesn't offer led head lights even as an option? Chevrolet! Put the batteries under the back seat also so you can get better storage when you lower the back seats. Fix those and I would buy one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
The great malibu

Krissy, 09/23/2018
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
It is an amazing car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
