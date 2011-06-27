Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Joe , 09/02/2018 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

Get the car caught up with its competitors and the twentieth century. Who still doesn't offer led head lights even as an option? Chevrolet! Put the batteries under the back seat also so you can get better storage when you lower the back seats. Fix those and I would buy one.