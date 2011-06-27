Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews

Malibu of Shame Brent Evans , 07/13/2015 LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2009 Malibu LS for my daughter and have had nothing but trouble. Recall after recall for some odd reason does not apply to my car and I've spent well over $1000 to replace steering column, power steering, stability control, traction control module. The biggest joke on these cars is replacing the front headlights because you have to take off the front end to get to the headlights to replace the bulbs. I was determined to not take it to the dealer so my son and I found a YouTube Video and 1 hr later had one replaced. This is ridicules because on my Honda and Acura it takes me all of 3 minute tops!!! My stereo also quit working so I ordered one for a reasonable price on E-Bay but as you might imagine it's not just a swap. No that would be way too convenient. You have to schedule an appointment with the dealer to have it programmed which is around $45 labor charge. The Malibu is a great looking car and has good styling and features BUT Chevrolet and their engineers should be embarrassed they have produced such a mechanical FAILURE!! Chevrolet should recall every Malibu manufactured from 2009-2012 and admit the created a "LEMON"! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car for getting around Connor Sweeney , 01/19/2018 LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had this car for almost 6 years now and got it with 72,000 miles on it. I now have around 158k miles on it. Here is a list of Pros and Cons Pros -Interior is good looking -gets around 22-25 mpg (in town) -stock speakers are nice and loud Cons -The turning radius is terrible where it handles worse than a truck -the parts inside the vehicle are all cheaply made so they break quicker -seats are a little uncomfortable for longer rides. The seats fold inward where it creates a divet where the back seat and the butt seat connect (not good for lower back) -no lumbar support. Here's what I've had to fix so far -all new door lock actuators (prices at $350 a piece professionally) -turning signal knob -catalytic converter and exhaust manifold -tire rods multiple times

Worst Car I have Ever Owned! sthrn05stnggrl , 03/19/2012 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in Dec 2008. After having it just under a year, completely died on me when I was driving in my neighborhood. They had to replace a wiring harness in it. Then a year later the battery died. Another year later the car's transmission started to shift hard. They told me it was normal. I've had the car in & out of the shop since the end of January 2012, It is now almost the end of March and the car still is having issues. They replaced the torque converter, exhaust manafold, and the fuel injector wiring. Guess what? The car is now leaking pink fluid, hard shifting, and now there is a dull rattling sound coming from under the hood passenger side when ever the road is uneven

life saving thomas , 02/25/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I want to thank the designers of the 2009 Chevy Malibu. We were in a bad car accident today and the car saved our lives it handels car accidents very well. We got tboned and everyone we shaken up but ok. It is just an amazing car overall