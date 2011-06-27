Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews

Team Malibu All The Way Jonathan Ubben , 10/27/2015 LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought my 2008 LTZ 2.4L used in February 2011 with 28k on the clock. Soon after, the electric door locks failed - would not stay locked. Replaced under warranty. March 2012 the drain tubing from the sunroof came loose and ended up filling the passenger footwell with water. Self-diagnosed and repaired with a bit of silicone putty and super glue. New tires at 77k. Routine oil changes and brake fixes - but one time in North Carolina the front calipers wouldn't fully release. $200 to re-build the calipers. At 85k, replaced timing chain and intake/exhaust solenoid valves @ $1500. Around 88k, the service air bag light came on. The dealer has told me the seat-heater melted the passenger sensor module and both need to be replaced @ $1100. Currently unresolved. Now the good stuff: This is the best car I've ever had. I've found myself wanting more power at times, especially when climbing mountains across the country, but the 2.4 is sufficient. Great mileage, also. I've been getting about 25 mpg combined with mixed city/highway driving. Seats are totally comfortable - 7,200-mile cross-country road trip @29 mpg with zero complaints. The front doors do open a little bit far, but they have three stages where they stop. #2 is a good opening point. It's still a little bit difficult to tell exactly where the back of the car is when backing in somewhere, but I've gotten used to it. Not looking forward to the labor-intensive process when a headlight goes out, but I changed foglamps myself without issue. I would buy it again (but I would get the V6). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car cardriver18 , 09/02/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I got my 2008 LT Malibu in May 2013. I have to say that it is comfortable to drive and the gas mileage is great. I get about 26-28 driving in the city and 30-35 highway. I mostly have been hitting 31 mpg. This car has had no problems and runs great at 99k miles. I do however plan to trade in this car for a chevy cruze this coming spring.

I fell for a slick marketing campaign TDD , 05/12/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I had abandoned Chevy in 2001, having back to back Nissans (Maxima & Altima) until 2008, when I was lured back to Chevy with heavy incentives. "The Car You Can't Ignore" ads were on every 5 minutes. The car was fun at first, but I swear it gets less responsive the more I drive it. Acceleration is reluctant, and steering is stiffer than when new. Just found out the steering gear is failing at only 16K miles. Rear seat doesn't latch properly, and if you stare at the sheet metal too hard, you can dent it with sheer will-power. (how did I get a door-ding on the roof?) No tactile response on the center stack; you have to take your eyes off the road to operate heater/radio. I tried, GM/Chevy......

Was great! cassin , 07/28/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Have had the car for 3 years bought it with about 10k miles. Now has 49k miles on it, just got tires and they tell me the ball joints are bad and surprised the tire hasnt fallen off yet. The car has made a popping noise, the steering wheel isnt straight and the locks on the back doors do not work...well sometimes the driver side back lock will open but not lock back. Over all the amount of money for the car for the value isnt great, i have had other cheaper cars that havent had any problems like this.