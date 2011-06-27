Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews

Chevy bought me over with this car mvozz888 , 10/24/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful First of all I would like to say that I find it disappointing to read negative reviews on such a marvelous car. Anyone experiencing major engine or trans. issues has probably not serviced their vehicle at regular reccomended intervals. The 2.2 liter ecotec engine is incredibly economical, though it could use a few more horses. Before i purchased this car from my father, it had been used every day as a company car. My father is a salesman who is on the road daily with considerable amounts of extra cargo weight added. He was putting 500+ miles on it weekly. This car has had no issues with engine, transmission, torque conv, etc. It currently has 105,432 miles and still runs strong. Report Abuse

I absolutely love my car! bm231 , 10/27/2015 LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm a full time college student and live an hour away from school, & I also work 30 minutes away from home. Living in MI, where our winter roads are treacherous and you'd usually buy a vehicle with 4WD. My car has never failed me and has always been 100% reliable, even with a 1 day drive across the nation to FL. The only downer I've experienced is my gas Guage being broken on E. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bad Choice Very Disappointed , 11/04/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I agree with every bad review on the 2007 Chevy Malibu. I was so excited when I purchased this car November of 2008 and now I'm very disappointed. Since having this car, my radio has been replaced with a new one and day later it went bad again. The wheel bearing had to be replaced, the inside dum light too and worst of all like every other 07 Chevy Malibu my power steering column has went bad after 88,000 miles costing a little under a 1,000 bucks to be repaired. There is not a recall and I think that that is not fair when buying a car that's only three years old.

Jim's Chevrolet Malibu James Pastore , 10/25/2006 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I have read allot about the engine in this car (ecotech) and have heard nothing but good comments about it. I know they have increased the power in this engine to 900 HP for racing, so I believe this engine will work for me. Maybe it will come. However, I presently have allot of power for what I need. It is hard to keep this car at 55 MPH with barely touching the gas pedal. It passes very easily. It looks great. Runs smooth and quiet. People have asked me what kind of car is it. They are surprised when I tell them it is a Malibu. I presently get 33.8 MPG combined.