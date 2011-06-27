  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,270
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.0/481.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,270
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,270
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,270
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,270
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Front track60 in.
Length188.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,270
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Malibu Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles