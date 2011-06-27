Used 1998 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Malibu
First of all this car is no where near luxury so if your looking to buy your first car with an upscale cabin with a button happy dash, your barking up the wrong tree buddy. This car is for the mondern teen. It has help haul people all across the state of arizona & when it needed to it indeed DID haul ass. Well for the 3.1L V6 atleast, idont know about the smaller engine. Anyways , idont know what those other reviews are talking about when they said " problem after problem " , because the only problem i ever encountered was a blown out turn signal, which was a super easy fix. 7 bucks later & i had no issuse. My car has 178,239 miles as of right now & i got the car when it only had 80,000 miles on it. And its still running strong. The only thing i would complain about is the a/c unit. Theres a copper peice inside of it that when you press the air recycler it dosent go. But again , an easy fix.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
From a College Commuter
I bought this car for around $3500 and it is definitely worth it. It's alright on gas. I work weekends and put 32 miles in total on that travel. Then, I put around 40 miles throughout the week and only put $17 of gas weekly. I've had this car for some time now and the only thing wrong with it was a little ring piece for the A/C which the mechanic fixed for free during an alignment/oil change. The A/C blows nice and the size of the car is good enough to fit 5 people max. I plan on getting to the 200,000 mark from it's current 128,000. Just perform general maintenance of your car and don't be and idiot and this car will treat you with respect.
American Trash
The V6 is strong but as with most American cars, it is poorly built. At 100,000 the intake manifold gasket went. I can already tell the transmission is living on borrowed time as it, like most American transmissions, can't make up its mind which gear it needs to be in. It also shifts hesitatingly. Fortunately this was a hand me down from my wife's parents and we have only had to pay for the repairs, not the car. I just wish the American's could build something that lasts.
My Malibu
I am now 17 years old and my dad has just given me the family 1998 Malibu. Bought brand new in 1998 with almost all of the features available. It now has 300 000km on it and is running just fine. Aside from my dad never taking care of the car (oil changes once a year) I am amazed that it still runs. It charges through Canadian winters like a champ with no snow tires unlike all of those crappy Camrys or Accords. It blows away every single foreign sedan I see on the road and I love it. I am sad to see it go next spring when we upgrade to a new Chevy, but yes, Chevy has won me over and I will definetly purchase a vehicle from them.
great car
My mom bought this car in 98 used with 17+k and it now has 248759 on the OD i change the oil every 3000mils and check the tranny fluid every few oil changesits been to NY and IN many times and never had anything go wrong but once in the winter when i went to IN the starter went out but hey it was the OE part it came with so no worries there i would tell ppl to buy one love it
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner