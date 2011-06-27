  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(18%)3(4%)2(2%)1(1%)
4.6
79 reviews
Love this 2006 malibu ss

technomaster, 04/13/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I really do love this malibu ss and it drives so smooth and fast. I get a lot of compliments about this car. It has a lot of truck room and seating is perfect for me. this is a car to get for sure. This car is so much better then hatchbacks out there and thats a fact.

Report Abuse

Me 'n' Maxx

JR, 10/18/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought an '06 Maxx LT with 70k (43,500 mi) on it, in October '09. It's whisper quiet, fast, gets 28-30 mpg, and I love the looks. The one complaint I had was the 'clunking' noise coming from the steering column that seems a common complaint. I sprayed some lubricant on the steering shaft (under the dash) and no more clunk! It's a great alternative to the bigger SUVs and for my needs, very practical, with the folding seats, and removable rear deck cover. The 3.1 L V6 gets the job done quite nicely. Love it!

Report Abuse

STS twin turbo 3.9l ss maxx

wowza, 05/07/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I loved the SS Maxx from the first time I saw it. It is naturally fast. Very comfortable, and quiet (for those who like quiet, I prefer a throaty exhaust). I would totally recommend this car to anyone (modded or not)

Report Abuse

Performance+Utility=Sick

harjohn4, 12/23/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with right around 30k. It was a lease turn in so i know it was treated well by the previous owner. Being an American car guy chevy has been all I have ever owned. I was tossing this car up with a mazda 3 hatch. This car had a much smoother ride and a ton more power, SS package sold. Ohh yeah and it had plenty of space for my bicycles to fit without needing a rack.

Report Abuse

Best car I have ever owned!

jinx948, 04/08/2014
LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my Maxx new in July of 2006. Best purchase ever. It now has 113,000 miles and I have had two small issues. When it was under 36k miles it had a oil pan gasket leaked fixed under warranty and the worst issue is the remote start remote does not last. I have had 2 and need another and they are around $150 each. Still going strong 140k miles

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
