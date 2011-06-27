Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love this 2006 malibu ss
I really do love this malibu ss and it drives so smooth and fast. I get a lot of compliments about this car. It has a lot of truck room and seating is perfect for me. this is a car to get for sure. This car is so much better then hatchbacks out there and thats a fact.
Me 'n' Maxx
I bought an '06 Maxx LT with 70k (43,500 mi) on it, in October '09. It's whisper quiet, fast, gets 28-30 mpg, and I love the looks. The one complaint I had was the 'clunking' noise coming from the steering column that seems a common complaint. I sprayed some lubricant on the steering shaft (under the dash) and no more clunk! It's a great alternative to the bigger SUVs and for my needs, very practical, with the folding seats, and removable rear deck cover. The 3.1 L V6 gets the job done quite nicely. Love it!
STS twin turbo 3.9l ss maxx
I loved the SS Maxx from the first time I saw it. It is naturally fast. Very comfortable, and quiet (for those who like quiet, I prefer a throaty exhaust). I would totally recommend this car to anyone (modded or not)
Performance+Utility=Sick
I bought this car with right around 30k. It was a lease turn in so i know it was treated well by the previous owner. Being an American car guy chevy has been all I have ever owned. I was tossing this car up with a mazda 3 hatch. This car had a much smoother ride and a ton more power, SS package sold. Ohh yeah and it had plenty of space for my bicycles to fit without needing a rack.
Best car I have ever owned!
I bought my Maxx new in July of 2006. Best purchase ever. It now has 113,000 miles and I have had two small issues. When it was under 36k miles it had a oil pan gasket leaked fixed under warranty and the worst issue is the remote start remote does not last. I have had 2 and need another and they are around $150 each. Still going strong 140k miles
