Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews
Old Faithful
Have had this car for several years and now have over 204,000 miles on it. Highway mileage is 30 + which on a car of this size and weight is good. The only drawback for me is getting in and out of the car, comfort while driving is good even though the seat is worn. Repairs have been minimal. The intake gasket had to be replaced and other than that only brakes, tires, oil changes and other normal maint. has been necessary.
Great car - good MPG for a car this big
I bought this car used in 2003, and have driven it for about 15,000 miles a year since then. I have only had minor issues with the car including replacing brakes, new tires, and i had a fluke where the ignition switch had to be replaced one time. Overall i've been very happy with this vehicle, one of the most trouble free cars I've ever owned.
GREAT TRANSPORTATION VALUE
This is my second Lumina and is used as our primary family car. I believe it is very good on fuel relative to its size. It has had no mechanical or trim problems and was available at a very reasonable price. The engine is the 3.1 liter with 175 hp. My assessment is based on the experience of having owned 54 vehicles of my own over a period of time. The combination of economy, reliability and price is hard to beat.
Love my Lumina
I have had this car for almost 5 years, the gas mileage on hiway for me is around 34 or 35 and city driving is around 25. I love my Lumina and have had very few problems with it. After all I bought it as an auction vehicle that was previously used for a rental company.
Upon Further Review
Since driving back from FL last Spring (see my earlier review) this car still impresses. The mileage has remained mich higher than the official ratings. City driving has been over 21 even in harsh conditions. The car drives nicely on snow covered roads. No ABS is a bit of a change since even my 99 Camaro has it. Mechanically, everything has been fine except an occasional extra noise from the starter. Not an emergency.
Sponsored cars related to the Lumina
Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner