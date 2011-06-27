  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Lumina
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,890
See Lumina Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,890
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,890
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,890
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Front head room38.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,890
Maximum cargo capacity15.5 cu.ft.
Length200.9 in.
Curb weight3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,890
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
R15 tiresyes
See Lumina Inventory

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles