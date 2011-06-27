Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews
Absolute Lemon
This has got to be the worst car experience ever. We bought this car which was a cream puff. Low original miles on what was verified a local use car or "grocery getter" The car had about 35000 miles and looked and sounded smooth as silk. The first week of our owning the car showed what a disaster this car was. In that time we spent $900 for wheel bearing, directional switch, ignition lock cylinder failure. Two years later, intake manifold gasket failure ($400). That led to the cam shaft bearing failure which meant new engine ($3000). Now after all said and done, a P1870 transmission component slip (possible new trans?) Just one bad design after another! Goodbye American cars!
Incredible Car
Most reliable vehicle I have ever had. Bought it at 90,000 miles in Jan 2003 and have 317,000 miles on it now. Have replaced transmission, water pump and air conditioner in last seven years. Purchase price was $4000 and repairs have come to $3800. A fantastic investment for 227,000 miles of transportation.
Keeps going and going
This is the most reliable car I've ever had. Have 100k on it and it still has factory battery, never needed any major repair, well has never needed any repair except for the intake gasket. Good on fuel for its class. GM should consider make more cheap reliable cars like the Lumina.
Fantastic Buy For $1000
An amazing purchase, got the car not too long ago and ever since has been driving down the road perfectly. Very smooth riding, gear changing and steady braking and acceleration. Everything on the car works except for AC/cool air but since it's soon to be winter, shouldn't be too much of a problem at all for some time. The interior I have seen much better on cars but for what it is, it's not bad at all. Exterior design I just love. The overall build quality seems to be pretty solid beside a few things I can name like seatbelt buckles can be pretty difficult at times but still usable, just fiddle with them for a few seconds and they're good to go. Overall a very good car, recommend!
very reliable
I bought this car new in feb 1996. Still own the car and still driving. It now has 211,100 miles. The only problems have been minor until last year. We had to get a rebuilt transmission installed. Love this car and will keep until it no longer can be fixed. Purchased a Pontiac Bonneville in 2002 because of on the interstate driving, but I still drive the lumina from time to time to work. As a matter of fact I drove it to work today. This is a 75 mile trip. Very reliable car and was a great price.
