Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
I really like this car. My mom bought it in 1999 with around 80,000 miles on it. It now has over 120,000 and still runs like a dream. She gave the car to me after I turned 16 and I'm always testing the car to see what it's up to. Have been surprised numerous times. No major problems except for brake problems. The emergency brake also sticks sometimes. A/C and heating systems still are wonderful....never a problem. Buy this car.
good little car
i got this car when i was in high school, because it was cheap. i drove it all through college, and i love it. i drove the heck out of it, and treated it like crap, and it never let me down. i pushed oil changes to the limit, drove it fast, and drove over 100 miles a day for more than a year like that, and it never died. i love that car.
Old reliable
We got "Lumi", as I call her, back in Jan. 2k w/ 180k on it from my father-in- law, who purchased it new. "Lumi" has been a pleasure to own. She currently has 232k on the orig. drivetrain and continues to run beautifully. the 3.1L v6 runs like a top and rear disc option is nice. Only things I have done are maintenence items. This car just keeps on going.. and cosistantly knocks off 24 mpg avg. I highly recommend this car to anyone, young, old, married w/ family, or single. Comfort, reliable, economical. It's currently up for sale, because my wife wants to update our vehicles, but man I'm reluctant to sell this "GEM".
Super Car
This thing won't die. It now has 174,000 miles and runs great. The few negatives are the ABS, which quit working at about 50,000 miles, and the placement of the battery. At 12 years old, the car just now starting to show a little rust.
have had very little problems.
have had very little problems with. except for the brakes and rotors and abs. runs well. a few dings
