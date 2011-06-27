Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Chevy Lumina Euro
I have a 1991 chevy lumina euro with 136,000 and I am repairing anything it needs. I think this will be my last car I bought it new in 1991 when I was 42 years old and now I am retired and 62. I am never going to get another car I will keep this till I die.
Great Car
I just bought my 1991 Chevy Lumina Eurosport w/ TURBO, its a nice ride with excellent gas mileage. I just put new brakes and rotors on it and thats all it needed. The brakes arent as touchy as I am used to but oh well, Other than that it rides great, killer pick up and excellent gas mileage.
Excellent car
I bought my car off a neighbor of mine who wanted to by a pickup and needed a little extra than what the dealer wanted to give for a trade in. I thought the car had a lot of miles on it. I knew the owner had taken very good care of the car. I have never had any trouble with it and it now has over 207000 miles on the original odometer. My Lumina was well worth the purchace.
OK car, bad brakes
I bought this car 3 years ago and have had several problems. First, the rear brakes have had to be fixed numerous times, and still aren't right. But that's common for this car. I had to replace radiator when power steering pump blew up. It had a coolant system leak twice, had to replace intake manifold, and replace fuel pump and lines all in 3 years. But handles great with the 3.1L, has great visibility, and the AC and heating systems are the best I've ever experienced. AC will freeze you to death in 2 minutes!
not a bad ride for the money
I just bought my 91 Lumina Euro sedan w/ the sport package. I pretty much just use it to get to work and it seems to be a decent buy so far. It has a nice ride, is roomy enough and has plenty of torque. Some negatives, the build quality is not all that great. The interior door panels feel like they will come off any day now. It is loud from the exhaust and also road/wind noise is a bit excessive. I have read that the rear brakes should be checked often and that the charging system is weak. Overall, this is a good car that you wont be embarrased to drive and can actually be fun to drive if you don't mind some fairly minor quality issues.
