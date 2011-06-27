Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews
Not your ordinary lumina...
I paid $1,000 for this car this spring (still worth around 2,900.. good deal huh?). When I first got it, my friends did not know what kind of car it was. When i told them it was a lumina, they couldn't believe it. And with the 3.4 200 horse V-6 it's not much short of a Camaro. Overall. a good car.
Good Car - 12 years later
I bought this car a month ago to replace my Pontiac Bonneville which was falling apart. I still cannot believe what a great deal I got. I paid $2K for it (+ tax) and it's in great mechanical shape. The engine is clean and it runs beautifully. The only problems with it are some minor hail damage and a problem with a joint in the front passenger steering assembly ($150 to fix). I have already driven the car over 1500 miles. It runs great in town and is very comfortable on the highway. The 3.1L engine runs smooth and the gears get as much performance as they can out of it's 140hp. I highly recommend this model if you can find one in good condition.
Had Problems from the start
I love my car however it has been nothing but problems since I bought it. I had to put new calipers on it, my seat belt doesn't work and the hood release broke as well plus it didn't have heat. My door handles broke off and it cost me 50.00 a piece for them. I had to put a new belt on it plus I have a few hole in my transmission line and my pan gasket keeps leaking.
My first car is a dream come true
I pulled $2000 together and purchased a torch red 1991 Chevy Lumina Z34. For a car 12 years old and with some 134K miles on it, it still performs with more stamina than I would've ever expected of it, and its stylish good looks turn my family's/friend's/co- worker's heads in a way that makes me think I got the better end of the deal. But I didn't just buy it for those amicable qualities--I was looking for reliability. Something to get me to school, work, and then back home when the day was through (did I mention I live in Minnesota where we have below freezing weather 3 months of the year?) I definately got that, too.
I love this car
Don't change it just make it faster.
