Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Lumina
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight3194 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Maroon Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
