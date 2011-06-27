  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Lumina Minivan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.no
Rear leg room36.1 in.no
Measurements
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3516 lbs.3516 lbs.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno115 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
