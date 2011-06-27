  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Lumina Minivan
5(20%)4(50%)3(20%)2(10%)1(0%)
3.8
10 reviews
3.8

10 reviews

Pros
Cons

My ' 95 Lumina APV

PR BOYD, 01/15/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this van in '00 with a blown engine and 140,000 miles. I put a new 3800 v-6 in and it now has over 276,000 miles. Front suspension, starter, wheel bearings, AC compressor , cruise control, electric window motors and cracks in the windshield are problem areas.

The Car Stinks

draco, 11/11/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Well in the one year that I have owned my pre owned van, I have had to rebuild the transmission, fix multiple engine problems, all kinds of brake problems, windshield washer fluid problems. The power windows only work when they want to, and the power sliding door no longer works at all.

Not Worth the Money

Cherry Hallback, 04/11/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just bought the van from a private owner one month ago. All seemed fine until one day it rained and had to use the windshield wipers. It has caused an electrical shortage twice and now the van won't crank. Since I've had the van I have spent $1000 on tires and engine problems. Now the driver door won't open and the passenger window won't let up. I'm going to cut my ties and move on.

Old warhorse

Ralph, 10/11/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. I've completely worn the front end out commuting to DC every day and had it rebuilt at 193k. I've been run into four times the last time totaled. I go to the junk yard and put the thing back together with used parts. I just turned 247k without any engine or transmission failures. Waterpump, ac compressor clutch, wheel bearings, cv joints, and many other parts have been replaced. The old girl looks like hell but just keeps running. Fuel mileage is outstanding at 21/26 at 70mph. Not many new minivans do that well. I bought the car with 99k for $3500 in 2000. Since then I've put 148k on her. I figure I've gotten $14800 of use at $.10/mile

Nice Van

Ken, 02/09/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had my Chevy for 11 years now. It's a great car. I haul 2 atvs with it with no problem. I have 182,000 miles on it and can still smoke the tires off the line. Best buy I have ever made. Only problem was at 172,000 miles, the transmission went out, but it was cheap to fix. I still have it and it's running strong. Still take it on trips that go about 500 miles. Gets about 20-26 miles to the gallon. Love that I can take out the seats and put stuff in the back. I will drive this to the ground, no doubt about it.

