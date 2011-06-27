2019 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Impala Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,567*
Total Cash Price
$31,583
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,438*
Total Cash Price
$32,215
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,687*
Total Cash Price
$43,269
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,429*
Total Cash Price
$44,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$478
|$778
|$669
|$1,129
|$1,974
|$5,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,699
|$1,366
|$1,011
|$632
|$229
|$4,937
|Depreciation
|$13,761
|$1,574
|$1,490
|$1,748
|$1,656
|$20,229
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,378
|$5,877
|$5,525
|$6,112
|$6,675
|$43,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$877
|$908
|$4,243
|Maintenance
|$488
|$794
|$682
|$1,152
|$2,013
|$5,129
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$313
|$457
|$902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,420
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,608
|Financing
|$1,733
|$1,393
|$1,031
|$645
|$234
|$5,036
|Depreciation
|$14,036
|$1,605
|$1,520
|$1,783
|$1,689
|$20,634
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,766
|$5,995
|$5,636
|$6,234
|$6,809
|$44,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Impala Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,219
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$655
|$1,066
|$917
|$1,547
|$2,704
|$6,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$421
|$614
|$1,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,907
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,159
|Financing
|$2,328
|$1,871
|$1,385
|$866
|$314
|$6,764
|Depreciation
|$18,853
|$2,156
|$2,041
|$2,395
|$2,269
|$27,714
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,548
|$8,051
|$7,569
|$8,373
|$9,145
|$59,687
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,866
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,097
|$943
|$1,592
|$2,783
|$7,089
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$433
|$632
|$1,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,222
|Financing
|$2,396
|$1,926
|$1,426
|$891
|$323
|$6,961
|Depreciation
|$19,403
|$2,219
|$2,101
|$2,465
|$2,335
|$28,523
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,323
|$8,287
|$7,790
|$8,618
|$9,412
|$61,429
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available
Legal
