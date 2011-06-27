Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Auto
This is an updated review. Rear view camera works well except it is slow to brighten when exiting garage into sunshine. OnStar and Wi-Fi data services are pricey. I love the styling, inside and out. Ride is very quiet and very smooth. 3.6L engine and 6 speed transmission are great. this car is very fast with no hesitation and fuel economy is better than expected. This car runs well on E85 fuel but but MPG drops about 25%. Handles and brakes really good. The electric parking brake works great. Electronic safety warnings work perfect. Seating is very comfortable. Not too soft and not too firm. Climate control does a good job. Controls on dash and the DIC all work good, although the dash light dimmer adjustment is somewhat abrupt. I use it to soften the touchscreen brightness during night driving. Headlights are good. Fit and finish are very good. The standard speakers sound wonderful. Bluetooth works perfectly with cellphone. The battery failed after just 33000 miles but was replaced under warranty with no charge. At 42000 miles the original Firestone high performance tires were replaced with Firestone all season tires that seem much better. Overall I am very well pleased.
Throw away all your pre 2015 Impala knowledge
As a retired Federal Officer I have been driving the “police version” of the Impala pretty much all my career. Forget everything you have known about the Impala –the 2015 Chevy Impala is a totally different animal (no pun intended) than the previous Impalas. I bought the 2LTZ loaded model and had no regrets. The LT model I suppose will give me a slightly better mileage by buying the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder 196 horse power LT model but to be honest, the advantages is not sufficient for me to downgrade the 3.6 liter V6 305 horse power 2LTZ. 1. Performance: My 3.6 liter V6 305 horse power engine is much more than impressive. Just a little push on the gas and it goes from zero to sixty in about 7 seconds. The handling is nimble and almost sporty. Although not proven, I have a belief that the steering assist gets reduced at higher speed since I can almost feel the road in tight mountain road turns. Since this is a new car for me I cannot say this with great certainty but I have a belief that the shifting is a little late which made me feel a little uneasy. It is possible that due to weight, that this car must rev through some high RPM before it can propel this heavy car. This somehow gives a little gruff edge and when I connected an OBD 2 engine sensor, the RPM over rotation alarm always sounds when I do a “jack rabbit” start. 2. Safety: The 2LTZ is loaded with the safety features found only in luxury cars. ABS, traction, and stability control comes standard. While included in the 2LTZ trim, the advanced safety package can be had for around $900. It includes adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; lane departure warning; blind spot warning (on the side mirrors); and rear cross-traffic alert making it the most complete crash avoidance system you can get. With the addition of daylight running light of beautiful LEDs, all these safety features will give you a handsome insurance discount. My insurance went down by $300 from my previous vehicle (Hyundai Elantra Touring wagon) which is surprising considering the more expensive price of the Impala. While some safety features may trigger false alarm which resulted in you wanting to turn it off, I strongly suggest you don’t. The lane departure warning for example, will train you to signal before departing your lane –it promotes good safety habit and it can save your life the day you nod off while driving. You’ll get used to the now and then false alarm when you drift or approach the car in the front with too high speed and you’ll be thankful the day you need it. See “Technology” below for additional safety features. 3. Ergonomics: The human interface of the controls of this car is highly logical. You can operate almost every control from the steering wheel and the voice recognition is a nice addition. The touch screen center screen is just awesome. rear window visibility is a little small and inside storage is limited. 4. Comfort: The big front seats are roomy and plush. It can have seat ventilation/AC and seat warmer, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors. The automatic dual-zone system performed well. The seats are supportive beneath and comfortable on long trips. The seats also have plenty of adjustments, including generous fore-aft range and adjustable lumbar / lower-back support. Full power adjustments for both front seats are standard on the LTZ. Two adults will be very comfortable in the rear seats. I was able to cross my leg comfortably in the rear seat. There's plenty of knee, foot, and head room. Three adults will fit side by side, but the center seat is hard and a very pronounced center tunnel consumes leg and foot room from the person in the middle. The rear trunk is extremely spacious. All my previous cars have been of the station wagon type of body since I have always been the interstate mover for my three children college moves. I was shocked to see the trunk size. Imagine my surprise when I found out the rear seats can be folded forward to a flat position allowing me to stick in a mattress in the trunk. 5. Technology: This car is loaded with technology too much to list. In addition to all the safety technology features listed above, the car comes with the Onstar system and Xirius radio for free trial. Once you use these, you probably would like to keep the convenience. Did you know that this car can have its own phone and phone number (and also a 4G WiFi?) It provides access through satellite which means it can give you phone and internet access in mountains and areas outside the range of cell tower –which can be a life saver. The 2015 Impala is definitely a new contender in the sedan that can outscore luxury sedans. The ride is comfortable, the noise level is low, the cabin is spacious and the handling is responsive. While the LTZ model is by far not the most fuel economical model, the average 22 mpg overall which my electronic display provided, is still impressive for such a strong engine.
Finally, the perfect car for me!
Replaced a 2014 Lexus ES 350 with this Impala and I am shocked how superior this car is to the Lexus in seat comfort, ride isolation, hushed quietness, control design, navigation and many other areas. The Eco Tec 4 Cyl comes with active noise cancellation and it really works. I was talking on my phone doing 70mph in heavy freeway traffic tonight and after 10 minutes into the call, my friend was shocked to learn I was driving and not at home on my couch. He couldn't hear A THING! Great comfortable seats, easy controls, beautiful compliant absorbent suspension that soaks up the bumps and cracks (but not floaty) better than Lacrosse, XTS, 300C, MKS and many others.
Impala LTZ: Big, Fast, and It Feels Special
Spacious sedans are everywhere, but WOW, the new Impala is a standout. Dramatic, aggressive styling inside and out makes this car feel special...there's a positive emotional appeal to the design. This car is not designed for autocross flinging, but handling is secure, and the steering wheel is satisfying to grasp. The 3.6L V6 performance is stout, and the exhaust note even burbles sweetly. The car's overall comfort, style, acceleration, interior detail all shine. The Impala provides quiet, relaxed motoring in the city clutter or out on the flat open highway. Lay into the throttle, and it provides a smile every time.
Way better than a Honda Accord for half the price
I suppose the Chevrolet Impala is one of the most underrated cars on the road. My only regret is that they don't make a coupe version, presumably because that would cut into Camaro sales. I traded out of a Camaro into the Impala and I couldn't be happier. Instead of focusing on me and if anyone is looking as I drive by, as I did with my Camaro, I can now increase the humility factor and just focus on getting to my destination. The Impala is very easy to drive, very quiet, spacious inside and you can barely hear the engine running. However, with 193 horsepower, contrary to the totally false review statement about the Impala "lacking ooomph", the Impala wakes up very fast and can pass most of the cars on the road if you floor it. Another caveat with this increased power is the poor fuel economy, as I expected better than 15.7 miles per gallon. For a four cylinder, that's unbelievable, even with the 2.5L ecotec engine and my generally controlled acceleration. On the highway I average about 32 miles per gallon, but in either case, I will sacrifice fuel economy for a quiet and smooth ride, which the Impala does give. On several occasions I received unsolicited compliments about how beautiful the car looks, being in Topaz Silver, a discontinued color, and I really love it myself--a very pale, pastel blue with metal flakes. Inside is very spacious and the dashboard is perfectly laid out with the instrumentation, climate controls and communications. The LS version does not have the MyLink but does have an adequate 4" LCD display for audio, phone, navigation and setting up the car. The Driver Information Center is located between the tach and the speedometer, and even while driving you can cycle through information like fuel economy, fuel range/miles remaining, oil life, tire pressure, average speed and trip odometer. I like that the Impala has interior lighting for both the front and back, and leg and head room are plentiful, even for a tall driver like me. The 8-way adjustable driver's seat is the best I've ever had. As for performance, this car handles much better than the Camaro, and you don't have to wait for the back end to catch up. Cornering, accelerating, braking and steering--all as good as you could expect for a base-model mid-size luxury sedan. The stock Firestone Firehawk GT-500's are very quiet the first 1,000 miles, and after that they slowly get a little noisier--am planning on upgrading to the Pirelli' P-7 Cintaturo's or the Yokohama YK580's in the near future. Highly recommended and very low priced--I got the 2015 LS brand new for $19,995 at Bill Pierre Chevrolet in Seattle.
