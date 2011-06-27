Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
Impala - American Pride At Its Finest.
I've got 2 years and 36,000 miles in on my Impala LS and have had an overall positive experience with it. This car is strictly a cruiser with very soft handling and very smooth ride. This car is not for performance enthusiasts wishing for feeling the road as they drive. I'm particularly fond of the exterior styling in a mocha brown color and the tail lights are a nicer improvement over the previous design. There have been no mechanical issues with drivetrain, brakes, electric, or any engine issues. Aside from a few minor flaws, I would purchase this car again in a heartbeat. The Impala has proven to be an excellent value for the money, and fuel economy for a V6 is fantastic.
Bad rear door locks
Rear door locks quit working at 32000 miles. I believe this to be a safety issue in that the rear seat passengers especially infants and young children may become trapped during an emergency. The driver will not be able to activate the rear door locks.
NASCAR IMPALA
While the few car magazine reviews of this car give it less than stellar reviews, this car is a great cruiser and can be driven as fast as a car needs to be driven! Passing is a blast. While some reviews call the suspension tuning "boat" like, I'd strongly disagree. I believe it handles very flat and also takes road bumps well. Very good mix. I have yet to cause the front end to push taking corners way to fast. The seats do limit your cornering as they have no side bolsters. Since most seat time is cruising, this is an acceptable trade off. Gas mileage is good also....except if you are using it for the V-8...which is why I bought it!
Great Car. So far so good
Purchased used certified from a Chev dealer only 5 months ago with 135,000 km. Was in near perfect condition inside and out. Very fun to drive. Lots of power, no loss of oil or coolant leaks. Recently drove on a long trip and the car performed great! Tons of power through the mountains. Getting about 9.5 liters per 100K. Respectable. I replaced the factory audio system, because it sucked. Performed well but the audio was bad. Replaced with an aftermarket Pioneer deck and the system came to life. Now sounds ok with the factory 6 speaker system. I find better automatic shifting using "3rd" instead of "D" Not a 4 speed. 3 speed with overdrive.
I was involved in a accident that was not my fault, 25 days after I purchased my vehicle
I purchased a 2008 chevy impala, I bought the vehicle on December 20, 2011 and on Jan 14 2012 a guy ran a stop sign and I couldn't stop and I t-boned his truck. My son was in the car. We walked away from the accident, the only thing that happened to me was that the dash hit my knee and it is a little banged up. We were traveling at 55 mph when the other vehicle pulled out in front of us. The other guy didn't walk away he was in critical condition, he was taken to the hospital. For the impact that my car took, and we didn't get hurt. I HIGHLY recommend a impala to anyone. Look at the review's, i have since then purchased another impala, this is probably the only car I will ever purchase.
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner