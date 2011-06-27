Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews
Excellent car!!!
All I can say is the car is fantastic. Okay those of you that read this review. If you ever buy an earlier Impala. Buy one with a 3.8 okay. They have the fewest of problems. My big plus with the vehicle is the reliability! I mean problems I have seen on this forum are probably really picky people. Although if you look at it. My 2005 Impala has always been reliable. Never broken down before ever!! I love this car and recommend that if you buy this car. Buy one with a 3.8. If you buy a newer Impala do not buy the 3.9 engine. Get the one with the 3.6 liter. Hope this helps you all.
2005 Chevy Impala SS
I just purchased my 2005 Chevy Impala SS. I've only had it a short time and really love it. I'm an enthusiast and this car meets most of my high standards. It has plenty of room for my 2 kids, huge truck, and it's a great car for a 45 year old dad. I bought it with 31,000 miles and have to say this Impala is of few that are truly worthy of the legendary SS badge dating back 50 years. if you find one of these with low miles, grab it, they are now hard to find and will be future collections. Bravo GM you did this one right.
I love this car
I have a 2005 base model Impala with 210k miles on it. Ive only had 3problems with it. A fuel pressure regulator ($50), Catalytic Converter ($250) and my cruise control hasn't worked in approx 3 weeks. I own 2 other vehicles a expedition and a 2011 convertible Camaro SS with all the bells and whistles imaginable. This may sound a bit nuts, but I prefer the Impala, the ride is so much more comfortable not to mention 29mpg. I drive it everyday it hasn't given me any problems (its well maintained) and i expect to last at least another 130k. If you had problems with this vehicle, you probably didn't care for it as well as you could have.
Great car - value and comfort
I've always been a Toyota guy (celicas and camry) but this car changed my mind. As soon as I drove it, I loved it. The front bench seat is so comfy and roomy. No bucket seats that usually restrict my legs and you feel closer to the passenger with no divider (I guess that only matters if you like the passenger). The ride is smooth - soft without being too "floaty" like the big chevy boats of the past. I love the steering on this car, very responsive. The 3.4 base engine has enough power when you need it and gets surprisingly good mileage for a big car. You can see how safe the car is when you look under the hood. Major bracing and crumple features. I got the black with spoiler and sunroof
Great Car
This has been a great car with excellent fuel economy. It has the 3.4 V6. I get about 32 MPG on the highway which is very good for a full sized car. Its the leader in its class for fuel economy. It gives you a very comfortable, quiet, smooth ride. This car has never been back to the shop for anything other then oil changes. I would highly recommend this vehicle. I have talked to others that have owned Impalas and they have all had nothing but praise for the vehicle. It was priced much cheaper than the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord and I felt a much better value after I did my comparison test drives. All I can say is don't sell yourself short by not trying one. Its been a great car.
