Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
UNSTOPABLE!!!!
bought my 2000 impala ls 3.8 with 75,000, car now has 243,000 i did not expect to still be driving it daily today with virtually no problems. rear strut plates at 210,000 one front wheel baring 175,000, most cars are in the junkyard by now!! HAHA!!!unlike some people i drive the car with the respect of knowing the more its beat on the more its worked on!!! so for oil changes cheep ass oil changed every 3k or so. never touched the trans fluid, last tires got 101,000 out of BUT rotated every 3k or so, goodyear viva 2. i have towed a 3500 lb boat (not very far) class 2 hitch, but very steep hill for short time. and not leaving 1st or 2nd gear, and not hitting the gas like an idiot!!!!
Long Lasting
We've owned our 2000 Impala since it was 8 miles old. Now at 291,000 miles, she's been the most reliable vehicle we've every owned. The transmission was rebuilt at 193,000 miles when 1st gear went out from 6 years of stop & go traffic. She's endured 5 car accidents and has kept me safe. We've proudly replaced the radiator, water pump, cv joints and power steering pump. All expected maintenance on a car with high mileage and with the ORIGINAL engine. We'll drive her till the wheels fall off. The Impala is a great car if you care enough to maintain it.
Great Car: The New Chevy Impala
I love our Impala. It's a sporty, yet functional sedan, which is something we were looking for when we had children. Easy to care for and drives great. 4 adults plus a baby seat fit well. Would recommend it to anyone looking for an affordable, dependable car.
Bulletproof Car with 3.8L
i purchased this car with about 25k on it in march of 01'. I drive about 30k miles a year and really test cars. Normally i got a new car every year. With a well maintained 196,540 on my odometer i am pleased to say other than a new battery, oil, tires, and an air filter, the car has been problem free. My mechanic says the car looks perfect mechanically and should go another 200k. I average 28.5 mpg on the highway but have gotten over 31.
UAW Labor at its best!
Got the Impala as Fleet with 52 miles on it, 98562 miles later the car is still as fun as day one. The steering started to make a clunk sound after 30k but a lil grease fixed it, the air vents are hard to position so that it does not blow right into the drivers face. Fuel economy is something i love, at 30 mpg it gets awesome mileage. the car doesnt make a single squeak or noise. It was a lil noisy on the road noise with the tires that come with the car from the factory, after putting Aquatreds with lower road noise it is alot quieter. This is trully Canadian UAW labor at its best! Love to drive the car.
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner