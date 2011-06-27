Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR SS Consumer Reviews
A sweet ride
Victory Red HHR SS turbo. Excellent performance. Very comfortable inside, high bolstered sport seats, electric adjustable seats, are excellent for me and I am 6'1". Plenty of head room,leg room. Inside has a comfy-cozy feel, but not cramped. Nice ride and the 18" wheels help that cause. Very smooth on the highway. Have to get use to this 260 horse. Doing 80 on highway without realizing. ou do not feel the speed in this car. Very quiet. Loaded. Got it all on this SS. Have 900 miles in 2 months, and so far having fun and love it. No reliability issues yet (holding my breath on the brake issue plaguing this car).
Great value, performance and utility
My HHR SS has exceeded expectations. The car has excellent power and handling, with plenty of usable cargo space and very good mileage. It also has good visibility and a comfortable ride. A unique and well done vehicle by GM.
Road trip to California
We purchased our 2009 HHR SS in March in anticipation of a vacation trip to California's wine country in June. We just got back to Arizona. What a blast in the HHR! The car easily achieved 400 miles or more per tankful of gas. Cruising out to LA and coming back on I- 10, the car averaged 29.5 MPG doing 80 MPH. Driving up the coast through Big Sur, the car handled great on the curves and up the hills. When we needed to pass slower cars on the single lane roads it was great to downshift into 4th, punch the accelerator, feel the turbo kick in, and pass the slower car like it was standing still. After spending 8 days and 2100 miles in the car, we are ready to go again!
Fast little truck
I really love this 2009 truck. I drive it daily to my home in Lake Wallenpaupack Pennsylvania and get about 27 miles per gallon highway. There is ample cargo room for a family of four and the stopping power is good due to the 4 wheel Brembo disc brakes. I have customized the exterior with chrome accents to give the truck a custom appearance. Test drive one and you will be hooked.
Great Bang for Your Buck
This car is a lot of fun to drive. I admit it is not a Corvette but it is quite fast and nimble. The way it sticks to the road and corners is awesome. It's a real sleeper-people do not expect much based on how it looks. I have a 35 mile drive to work on a fairly empty mountain road and most people would be afraid to ride with me the way I drive it [hey, that's why we buy the SS] and yet I still get about 25 MPG! Like I said, it's not a Vette. Now for the bad -- the road noise can be unbearable on certain road surfaces. It is so loud I may get ear plugs for 580 westbound. The interior is all hard plastic. The exterior fit is not so good -- my hood sits crooked. But for <$30K great!
