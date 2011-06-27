2020 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Van
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,811*
Total Cash Price
$39,411
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,775*
Total Cash Price
$38,638
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,932*
Total Cash Price
$52,934
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,003*
Total Cash Price
$54,480
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,450*
Total Cash Price
$53,320
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,846*
Total Cash Price
$40,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$853
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$4,420
|Maintenance
|$439
|$769
|$699
|$2,195
|$1,188
|$5,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,625
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,813
|Financing
|$2,120
|$1,704
|$1,262
|$789
|$286
|$6,161
|Depreciation
|$14,474
|$1,574
|$1,487
|$1,745
|$1,652
|$20,932
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,976
|$7,517
|$7,162
|$8,745
|$7,409
|$52,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$836
|$866
|$896
|$927
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$430
|$754
|$685
|$2,152
|$1,165
|$5,186
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,593
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,777
|Financing
|$2,078
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$774
|$280
|$6,040
|Depreciation
|$14,190
|$1,543
|$1,458
|$1,711
|$1,620
|$20,522
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,545
|$7,370
|$7,022
|$8,574
|$7,264
|$51,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,186
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$5,936
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,033
|$938
|$2,948
|$1,596
|$7,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,182
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,434
|Financing
|$2,847
|$2,289
|$1,695
|$1,060
|$384
|$8,275
|Depreciation
|$19,440
|$2,114
|$1,997
|$2,344
|$2,219
|$28,115
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,517
|$10,097
|$9,620
|$11,746
|$9,952
|$70,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Express Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,221
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$6,110
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,063
|$966
|$3,034
|$1,643
|$7,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,246
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,506
|Financing
|$2,930
|$2,356
|$1,744
|$1,091
|$395
|$8,516
|Depreciation
|$20,008
|$2,176
|$2,056
|$2,413
|$2,284
|$28,936
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,378
|$10,392
|$9,901
|$12,089
|$10,242
|$73,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,279
|$5,980
|Maintenance
|$593
|$1,041
|$945
|$2,970
|$1,608
|$7,157
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,198
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,452
|Financing
|$2,868
|$2,306
|$1,707
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,335
|Depreciation
|$19,582
|$2,129
|$2,012
|$2,361
|$2,236
|$28,320
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,732
|$10,171
|$9,690
|$11,832
|$10,024
|$71,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$869
|$901
|$932
|$964
|$4,506
|Maintenance
|$447
|$784
|$712
|$2,238
|$1,212
|$5,393
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,657
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,848
|Financing
|$2,161
|$1,738
|$1,286
|$805
|$291
|$6,282
|Depreciation
|$14,758
|$1,605
|$1,516
|$1,779
|$1,685
|$21,343
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,407
|$7,665
|$7,303
|$8,917
|$7,555
|$53,846
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Express
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
