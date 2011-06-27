2019 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Van
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,448*
Total Cash Price
$31,100
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,537*
Total Cash Price
$30,490
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,386*
Total Cash Price
$41,771
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,207*
Total Cash Price
$42,991
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,841*
Total Cash Price
$42,076
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,358*
Total Cash Price
$31,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$439
|$769
|$699
|$2,195
|$1,188
|$5,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,673
|$1,344
|$997
|$622
|$225
|$4,861
|Depreciation
|$10,596
|$1,399
|$1,323
|$1,552
|$1,472
|$16,342
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,409
|$6,928
|$6,676
|$8,326
|$7,108
|$46,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$868
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$430
|$754
|$685
|$2,152
|$1,165
|$5,186
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,592
|Financing
|$1,640
|$1,318
|$977
|$610
|$221
|$4,766
|Depreciation
|$10,388
|$1,372
|$1,297
|$1,522
|$1,443
|$16,022
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,068
|$6,792
|$6,545
|$8,163
|$6,969
|$45,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,071
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,033
|$938
|$2,948
|$1,596
|$7,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,929
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,181
|Financing
|$2,247
|$1,806
|$1,338
|$836
|$303
|$6,529
|Depreciation
|$14,232
|$1,880
|$1,777
|$2,085
|$1,977
|$21,950
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,383
|$9,305
|$8,967
|$11,183
|$9,548
|$62,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$1,224
|$5,716
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,063
|$966
|$3,034
|$1,643
|$7,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,245
|Financing
|$2,312
|$1,858
|$1,378
|$860
|$312
|$6,720
|Depreciation
|$14,647
|$1,935
|$1,829
|$2,146
|$2,035
|$22,591
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,066
|$9,577
|$9,228
|$11,510
|$9,826
|$64,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Express Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$1,198
|$5,595
|Maintenance
|$593
|$1,041
|$945
|$2,970
|$1,608
|$7,157
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,943
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,197
|Financing
|$2,263
|$1,819
|$1,348
|$842
|$305
|$6,577
|Depreciation
|$14,335
|$1,893
|$1,790
|$2,100
|$1,991
|$22,110
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,554
|$9,373
|$9,032
|$11,265
|$9,617
|$62,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$813
|$842
|$872
|$903
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$447
|$784
|$712
|$2,238
|$1,212
|$5,393
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,464
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,706
|$1,371
|$1,016
|$634
|$230
|$4,957
|Depreciation
|$10,804
|$1,427
|$1,349
|$1,583
|$1,501
|$16,663
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,751
|$7,064
|$6,807
|$8,490
|$7,248
|$47,358
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
