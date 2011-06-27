  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Express
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Express
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,158
See Express Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,158
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,158
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,158
VCRyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,158
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,158
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,158
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,158
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5062 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place57.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2038 lbs.
Length218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.6 in.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,158
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,158
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Express Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles