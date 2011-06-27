Used 1997 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews
1997 Express
1997 Express 1500 Conversion w/55K miles in Mar 2002. 5L V8 equipped. Reliable for appx 30K miles, then all heck broke loose. By 105K miles: Trans replacement (NO tow pkg), rear axle seals, both u-joints, fuel pump module, gas gauge sender, starter, alternator, radiator repair, A/C repair, 2 fuel injectors. Upper intake manfifold gasket. Chronic Intake Manifold coolant leaks, Vacuum line leaks, tail-lite replacement. #8 cyl ate spark plugs (every 3K-5K miles after 80K miles) finally suffered ring or valve failure at 105K (0 compression at idle). RH side rear door hinges corroded and upper hinge broke making door unuseable. Prior to engine fail - spent over 8K on repairs in 10K miles.
Conversion Express Van
My experience with the 1500 Chevy Express Van is very pleasant. You will be hard pressed to fine another van that rides like it. The 5.7 liter engine is adequate in power but I would like to get better gas mileage. It has plenty of room and the auto volume radio is nice. The gas mileage in the city of course is not good in traffic but what 350 cid engine is. I really love this truck and would consider getting another one but
