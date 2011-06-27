Used 1997 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight5937 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height83.3 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
