Used 1996 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews

Da perfect family van Big-Van-man , 04/07/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We wanted to put some distance between the back of our seats and the kids shoes. We got that and then some. Have traveled 1000's of miles of highway with the fam and loved it. Could never do it in a minivan. Mechanical problems: AC compressor froze and got stuck in the winter, cooling system leaks, had radiator replaced at 85000. No other major repairs, current miles 112000. Report Abuse

Do Not Buy GetRidOf_Chev , 05/07/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this van new with Conversion package. Put in 1st transmission at 51K, 2nd at 75K ( 96 has big time transmission problems ) Intake manifold gasket, new radiator and finally fuel pump. About $6000 in repairs since we owned it. Cant wait to get rid of it. Report Abuse

Outstanding multi-purpose vehicle! johngcarr , 06/16/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this van 2 years ago having 174k miles on it. I'm approaching 200k now and it runs like new. It does need brakes every 15k because it's fairly heavy. I average 19+ mpg highway with a 5.7 350 V8, 8000lb towing capacity conversion van that is exceptionally comfortable for 7 people. If it ever does wear out I'll buy another one, but from talking to other owners it likely never will. This is the original engine and transmission having no repairs other than a radiator and a fuel pump at 185k. I understand the 4.3 v6 model to be just as good except for towing capability. Report Abuse

great vehicle MikeJ , 10/23/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been fantastic. Only problems I have had in 90,000 miles is that the computer went bad <corrosion issue> and intake manifold gasket. Still tuns like brand new Report Abuse