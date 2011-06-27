  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

good working friend

abel, 01/21/2004
abel, 01/21/2004

Iam a cable tech supervisor been using too many trucks finaly mi compani faund some truck I feel confident on the road using an average of 100 mls per day bery goooooood

Report Abuse

Express Cargo

Linda Espiritu, 08/27/2006
Linda Espiritu, 08/27/2006

We've owned this van and are still driving it, first in a cleaning use for my company where we cleaned new construction homes, and now for special functions at church ,school etc. I enjoy driving the van and being able to help so many people with various needs. It has a lot of room and functionality to offer for large families or groups for serious travel or for fun trips. I would highly reccomend this van to any one who is in need for such a vehicle.

Report Abuse

Starcraft LT Conversion (5.3L V8)

John K, 05/23/2007
John K, 05/23/2007

The van is really an Express RV-base model upgraded with a Starcraft low-top conversion. Great vehicle. Starcraft conversion approach much better than going with the conventional Chevy passenger van. Owned a couple of Ford vans previously, no comparsion, Chevy much superior, particulalry with respect to control and handling. Gas mileage great too after about a 5K mile break in period. Driving about 85% highway and 15% city we're getting a little over 19.5 mpg. Estimate the actual city/highway mileage breakdown would be 16/20. Not bad for 5300 lb full-sized van.

Report Abuse

MPG Sweet Spot!

Robert DuBois, 10/16/2015
2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Robert DuBois, 10/16/2015

I got over 20 MPG while trying to maintain 58 mph. Love the little V8 4.8L. Power when you need it, soft and relaxing when your regular driving needs are there. If I push the van to 70 mph, then my economy is 16 - 17. BUT, using my Blue Tooth Engine checking device, I found 58mph is the sweet spot for just over 20mpg. I can handle that. V8 towing power, travel economy, and looks. I like it!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

GMC Savana Cargo Van

bob998, 03/01/2004
bob998, 03/01/2004

Great van! Drives like a car, can haul over a ton, great brakes and steering. No rattles or noises -- get 20.2 MPG on the Hwy. The 4.3L six has excellent low-end torque, reliability and economy.

Report Abuse
