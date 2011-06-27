Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
good working friend
Iam a cable tech supervisor been using too many trucks finaly mi compani faund some truck I feel confident on the road using an average of 100 mls per day bery goooooood
Express Cargo
We've owned this van and are still driving it, first in a cleaning use for my company where we cleaned new construction homes, and now for special functions at church ,school etc. I enjoy driving the van and being able to help so many people with various needs. It has a lot of room and functionality to offer for large families or groups for serious travel or for fun trips. I would highly reccomend this van to any one who is in need for such a vehicle.
Starcraft LT Conversion (5.3L V8)
The van is really an Express RV-base model upgraded with a Starcraft low-top conversion. Great vehicle. Starcraft conversion approach much better than going with the conventional Chevy passenger van. Owned a couple of Ford vans previously, no comparsion, Chevy much superior, particulalry with respect to control and handling. Gas mileage great too after about a 5K mile break in period. Driving about 85% highway and 15% city we're getting a little over 19.5 mpg. Estimate the actual city/highway mileage breakdown would be 16/20. Not bad for 5300 lb full-sized van.
MPG Sweet Spot!
I got over 20 MPG while trying to maintain 58 mph. Love the little V8 4.8L. Power when you need it, soft and relaxing when your regular driving needs are there. If I push the van to 70 mph, then my economy is 16 - 17. BUT, using my Blue Tooth Engine checking device, I found 58mph is the sweet spot for just over 20mpg. I can handle that. V8 towing power, travel economy, and looks. I like it!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
GMC Savana Cargo Van
Great van! Drives like a car, can haul over a ton, great brakes and steering. No rattles or noises -- get 20.2 MPG on the Hwy. The 4.3L six has excellent low-end torque, reliability and economy.
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner