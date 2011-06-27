2020 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
Practical and Safe
The 2020 Equinox is my first "modern" car purchase. Before that I have been driving used or older model cars without a lot of trimmings that are standard today. That being said, all of the driver assist and safety functions are great, surrounded by a quiet cabin, comfortable interior, and decent quality surroundings I do not regret my purchase of this car. The seat was at first a little tight for me; the wings on the back do jet out in a way I was unused to. However the ability to change the seat in so many directions is great. You can adjust lumbar support, angle of the bucket, height in the rise of the chair, the back tilt, forward movement, and head rest. Once I got my seat where I wanted it feels as though it is supporting me rather than a seat I am on. The dashboard is large, and formats to the console and display very nicely. My interior is two tone grey and provides a very elegant look blended with chrome linings on the vents and dials. The seats are high quality fabric - although they do hold on to pet hair and dirt. The interior lights automatically turn on depending on the ambient light, and the dials and triggers on the steering wheel are well placed so I do not have to look away from the road to change the infotainment system. The rear seats are low and provide plenty of headroom even for my dad who is 6'8". With the rear seats down it opens into a nice flat area for my dogs for trips. And the spare tire and storage space below the back is a nice touch. The infotainment system is easy to use and incredibly intuitive. It comes with android auto, and apply play. Blue tooth has not had any problem so far (30 hours of drive time), and the clarity in the speakers was surprising. overall the interior feel is very comfortable and set up nicely. I have the wifi package installed and with mobile data no longer an issue for me I can stream anything I want without worry. The drive is smooth and while I do have the 1.5 liter engine, I have had most of the power I need. Hill start assist is great so I don't roll backwards when I lift off the brake, the auto start/stop function in the vehicle is great and has not been an issue. The HUD alert (flashing light) has already saved me from one accident and while it can go off for reasons that are unnecessary I still appreciate the assist. The lane assist adds just enough correction you stay aware of the road. Testing it with your hands off the steering wheel is not advised because it does correct, over correct and correct again leading to "bouncing" down the road. This is not a problem because it is not made for hands free driving, just assisting you on turns and roads. All can be turned off with literally three or four pushes of a button. The Automatic highbeam function is my favorite, and the lights always turn down between 150 and 200 feet away from oncoming traffic, again that can be turned off easily. The best thing about this vehicle is the 28 mpg city I get! the efficiency of this car is saving me money. While this car may not be the sleekest looking option out there, the style still adds a look to keep it from being bland or boring. This is also slightly more expensive compared to others small SUVs, but it gets the job done where it counts and I look forward to having it for the future. My only drawback for this vehicle are the standard warranties that come with it. 3 year or 35,000 is too short and the extended warrantees are expensive causing this car to increase its value in a way I perceive as sneaky and purposeful. Overall, this is a vehicle that feels great, drives nice, parks perfectly, and is completely risk-averse of other Small SUVs on the market. The initial price may be a bit high for the product, and the financial underpinnings are annoying, but being new to the Chevy family I can see myself staying with chevy for a while based on this car. -I was in the market for the Toyota Rav4, VW Atlas, Hyundai Tuscan, Subaru Forester, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. The equinox was able to be happy with my purchase in comparison to all.
Incredibly comfortable handles like a sports car
Many dealership incentives so do your homework. We ended up purchasing the Equinox Premier package, the leather option is nice and the vehicle is extremely comfortable, handles like a sports car, but rides like a dream. The Turbo charged engine is extremely responsive and has plenty of power for passing. There are too many great options that are included in the package to mention. Love the lane assist.
400 Mile Eqinox LT Report
I give this SUV a 4.5 rating. I traded in my 2019 Toyota Avalon for it. It is very peppy and cruises at 80-85 MPH at no problem with 30 MPG. Nice handling. My chief complaint is the Average MPG display and Average miles per hour display are funky. I took it to the dealer and they said there is nothing to do about it. I rather believe that it is a computer problem that they won't fix. The radio information piece is crude and hard to display favorite radio stations. Also, they should of installed a HD2 radio not an old technology piece. I drive the Midnight Edition, black on black and it looks great even sinister. Overall, I am very satisfied with it.
LOVE this awd Equinox
This has been a GREAT car for us! The mpg is stellar, the quality is on par with anything out there in its respective price range. We have the two tone leather interior which is much better than all black. It’s not 200 grand obviously but has a Bentley looking black and tan. It gets a lot of complements. I find the seats quite comfortable. We have had many kinds of cars. Honda, mini, ford, toyota and chevy. No problems with this one and possibly my favorite new car yet.
Equinox Fan
This is my second Equinox purchase. My first one was a 2011 and it now has about 120K miles on it, but still runs great however, I was just ready for an upgrade. I'm a realtor, so since I spend a lot of time in my car and on the road, I want whatever I drive to be comfortable and economical. So far the new Equinox has been both. I love all the new upgrades and the 1.5 liter engine has a ton of pick up. I bought the AWD model and so far have been pleased with every aspect of this car. The only thing I found a little difficult was the new infotainment system, however once you get used to it, it's pretty nifty. Overall, I really love this car, in fact my friend saw mine and went out and bought her daughter the exact same one.
