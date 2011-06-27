Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
Been a Good Car so far but not Perfect
Bought the Equinox new 3 years ago and have not had any troubles in 24,000 miles. I knew the 2.4L wouldn't routinely achieve the EPA fuel mileage numbers at typical highway speeds (and I'm frustrated at both Chevy and the EPA for unrealistic numbers) but a quick glance at the data on Fuelly.com shows it's nearly impossible to achieve the highway number (only 3 fill-ups out of 418 got 32 MPG) which is just wrong from a consumer standpoint. I have measured 29.5 MPG on a 500-mile highway run in ECO mode running 65-70 MPH. I don't know how the 4-cylinder will hold up either so I might opt for the 6-cylinder if I had it to do over again. I thought the 2.4L had reasonable power during my test drive but after 3 years of driving, it feels somewhat underpowered. On the plus side, it's quiet and we have not had any squeaks or rattles. It has run flawlessly with no returns to the dealer for any reason other than oil changes. I think the Equinox looks pretty decent and handles well. Brakes and HID headlights are great. Good amount of room in the back seat. Side airbags are good to have. Here are my observations on the negative side: 1. The center stack is angled away from the driver so reaching the main knob on the upper right of the radio requires the driver to lean forward away from the seat and I'm 6 ft tall with relatively long arms. This is terrible ergonomic design and is very frustrating over time. That control isn't accessible on the steering wheel so they force you to lean way forward to use it. Extremely bad. 2. I find the seats too firm. The firm seats bother my sciatic nerve and I start having numbness. I had to go buy a seat cushion to alleviate this problem. 3. The Equinox cargo room is much smaller than it should be for a vehicle of this length. The Equinox is the same length as our Buick Rendezvous but the Rendezvous has 3 rows of seating and offers two or three times more cargo space. According to Edmunds specs, the two vehicles only differ in width by 1 inch so I'm just puzzled how the Equinox is so much smaller in the back. It just strikes me that the Equinox is trying to be a small fuel-efficient SUV but it doesn't excel at either end of the spectrum. It doesn't achieve the EPA numbers but also isn't big enough to handle big family trips because of the small cargo area. The cargo area is also narrow enough that you can't put golf clubs back there. 4. As noted above, I'm not sold on the 2.4L engine. It doesn't achieve the sticker ratings and I'm uncertain how well it will hold up over time. I'm not sure we're saving enough fuel to be worth feeling this underpowered. Some people have reported 5. The 6-speed transmission is good at keeping the engine revs low for better fuel economy and I like the manual shift control but it is the worst-shifting new-car transmission I have ever owned. I don't consider it a severe problem but more of a constant annoyance. It's just not nearly as smooth as it should be. The car hesitates momentarily at every shift with first-to-second and second-to-third being the worst. So, the bottom line for me is that it is a mixed bag. The car has been completely reliable which is ultimately what matters the most to me but I do have a few concerns as noted above.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My first new vehicle
I've had my Equinox for over a year now and here are my pros and cons. Pros: -I haven't gotten stuck once during the first winter season with my all seasons. I can't wait to drive it with winter tires. -I like the sliding backseat feature. My parents won't ride shotgun because they like the room in the back! -Fairly good on gas and very decent on the highways when on eco mode -Smooth ride, especially on highways -Blind spot mirrors are very helpful Cons: -Wish the backseats would fold flat, it gives it a weird angle when folded. -Very narrow space from behind -Some of the interior gives it a cheap look and easily scratches and dents from normal wear -Steering is sluggish
Oil Burner
After 3 years, burns oil repeatedly. Dealership says it is allowed to burn 3/4 Qt. every 1000 miles. If you do not check your oil every 1000 miles you will you will damage your engine period. You cannot see oil in the exhaust and you will have no oil leaks underneath that you can see. No engine light will come when it is low. Worst engineered car I have seen in my 45yrs of driving new cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
2013 Eqinox is in the shop for repair every few months
Purchased my Equinox June of 2013, when I brought it in for my first oil change, I already had an oil leak. Right around my second oil change I heard this horrible banging noise coming from the rear of the vehicle, the car needed a new secondary fuel pump, and sensor. Right before my 3rd oil change my check engine light came on, the car needed a new fuel rail pressure sensor. Now the car just came out of the shop this week due to a humming sound when I would turn on my ac. It turns out the car needed a whole new ac compressor. I have had nothing but problems with my new car. I have purchased 3 other brand new vehicles in the past, and never had any problems with them. Very disappointed!
Car Blows Up After Slow Speed Front End Collision
I had extended factory warranty repair work done on a stabilitrac sensor issue. I was told it was a high pressure fuel pump issue. Less than two weeks after the warranty repair work was done through Carmax, I was in a low speed fender bender in bumper to bumper traffic in Houston. I pulled the vehicle off the road to exchange information and when I walked less than 30 feet from the car the engine caught fire. Flames 4 feet high coming off the hood. In less than a minute after that, the engine exploded and engulfed the front half of the car in flames. The entire car was destroyed in less than the time it took for the fire department to get there. I would not recommend this vehicle to anyone. I got it because I thought it was safe. Coincidence that GM implemented front end collision warning sensors on their new models? I don't think so. I would not put my mother in this car. Another few moments in that car and I would have been burned alive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Equinox
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner