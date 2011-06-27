  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Equinox
5(47%)4(24%)3(20%)2(7%)1(2%)
4.0
247 reviews
Write a review
See all Equinoxes for sale
List Price
$6,300
Used Equinox for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...50

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great dependable car

vitik, 08/02/2014
49 of 50 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 2006, now approaching 110,000 miles, nothing major went wrong, one warranty repair on front wheel bearings. Great, comfortable ride on highway, huge legroom in the back seat, great utility for roadtrips or just ride to and from work. Did not expect it to last this long or this many miles, but by the way it drives and looks it may make it to 200,000!

Report Abuse

Blown head gasket

loulou8, 11/14/2011
45 of 46 people found this review helpful

The car good the 1st year I bought it and then I started having problems with it running hot. So I took it to the car dealership to have it checked out and they checked it and they told me it was the cooling fans wasn't working which they was. Then the replaced the fans $872.29 and put in a new thermostat included. Then they called me back and told me it was still running hot that the head gasket was blown. Is there a recall on this type of car.

Report Abuse

Good for 8 years

byrd2160@hotmail.com, 04/10/2016
LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
47 of 49 people found this review helpful

I loved this vehicle for the first 8 years of it's life. The AWD is amazing and never once had a problem in the snow. It didn't have a lot a fancy bells and whistles but it had good basics as far a technology. But then it started to break down. After I hit 100K little things started to tear up, which I kinda expected. But then on year 7 it started to overheat. I had it worked on a handful of times and everything we tried ended up not working. Finally after several new fans the problem was solved. Then all the electrical issues started. All the lights on the panels would light up and blink randomly. Then the buttons on the radio stopped working. Then it started stalling at red lights. Then the motor locked up at 10 years old. Apparently the oil pump went out. Not a long lasting kinda vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

11 years, 140,000 miles and still going strong

JB, 12/31/2016
LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

I recently acquired my Equinox although I bought it new 11 years ago :-) We got this for our daughter when she went off to college, 6 years later as our son was going off to college it was handed down to him. Now my son bought a new car and he has given it back to me, ah the circle of life. In the 11 years our family has owned this car other than normal wear and tear items the only repair we have done is to replace the windshield wiper motor, not bad :-) Updated 1/3/18 - So I have had the car for a year now. I have spent a few $$$ on it tires, shocks, brakes and tune up but I consider these all consumables. Still going strong

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Really disappointed with this car.....

daughtryfan1, 03/27/2012
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

Purchased car used in '08 with 25,000 miles on it. Within 4 months of purchasing the car attempted to start with no key, lights flashing on/off, radio turning on/off. Luckily it was under warranty and did it at the dealer so they saw it happen. Couple months later had to repair a bearing in the front wheel. Now with 55,000 miles, I'm being told head gasket is blown. I also have a knocking noise coming from the rear, front door creeks sounds like its going to fall off. I've been hearing a rushing of water noise in the dash, and a horrible smell comes from the vents whenever I have the heat or air on. I am lucky if I get 240 miles a tank. In contact with GM, hoping they help!!

Report Abuse
12345...50
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Equinoxes for sale

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles