2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Consumer Reviews

Inkman2000 , 04/14/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)

I love my Cruze Diesel. The car is reliable and I love the interior design. Remote start is great to have on snowy day so that when I go out to go to work the car is nice and toasty. Heated car seats and steering wheel are nice features as they loosen up my joints on cold days. The fuel economy is excellent I average about 45 and use my car for ride share and food delivery services so a lot of city driving trips. On a recent trip to Vegas and back I averaged 65.9 on that trip. So no complaints there. Went from Provo to Vegas and back on one tank of fuel. Love it live it love it. The price for the Diesel engine is worth it even though it is more than its gas counterpart the fuel economy rivals hybrids which cost a lot more than the Diesel engine cost of the Cruze. Things I wish they had done better is to put the heater with auto temperature control in the diesel like they do the LT gas version. Would like to have the RS Package more readily available on the diesel version as well. But those are minor issues. Would recommend to family and friends.