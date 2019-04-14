2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel
What’s new
- Mildly updated styling
- All Cruze trims come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system
- Revised feature availability
- Engine stop-start function can now be switched off
- Part of the second Cruze generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Feels sporty and planted around turns
- Touchscreen interface is easy to use
- Available diesel-powered engine for high fuel economy
- Gas engine's disappointing acceleration and real-world fuel economy
- Diesel engine's high upfront cost
- Front seats aren't particularly comfortable
Which Cruze does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Chevrolet hopes a fresh new look will entice buyers to take a look at the 2019 Cruze. It has features that buyers in the compact class want, such as smartphone mirroring through a fast-acting 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, solid crash test scores and enjoyable handling. The Cruze is also available as a sedan or a hatchback and can be fitted with a fuel-efficient diesel engine, which is distinctive for this class of car.
But certain aspects of the Cruze have kept it as the perennial second string to segment leaders Honda Civic, Kia Forte and Mazda 3. The Cruze's engine choices are the main drawback. The base engine lacks punch, and the diesel, though preferable from a driving standpoint, is a costly option with questionable value from a gas-savings standpoint.
2019 Chevrolet Cruze models
The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan or hatchback. Available trims include L (sedan only), LS, LT, Diesel and Premier. The L and the LS are pretty light on features. The LT is better, though you'll still need to get a couple option packages to equip it with some desirable safety features. The Diesel and the Premier get most of the Cruze's features.
Powering most Cruze trims is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The L is only available to dealers through custom ordering. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a four-speaker audio system with two USB ports, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.
Much more common is the LS, which is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. An LS Convenience package adds cruise control, 16-inch wheels and steering wheel-mounted controls.
We think you'll be happier with the LT. It comes with the above as standard plus upgraded headlights with LED running lights, a rear center armrest with cupholders, a rear USB port and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. You can also get more features through a couple of packages. An optional Driver Confidence package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the Convenience package (requires the Driver Confidence package) includes keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat.
The Diesel is similar to the LT with its optional features. It's powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. An optional Preferred package bundles simulated leather upholstery with a heated steering wheel.
The Cruze Premier gets most of the above plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.
Both the LT and the Premier offer an RS Appearance package, with foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models, and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. The Driver Confidence II package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high-beam headlight control, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Cruze Premier Sedan (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Cruze has received some revisions, including this year's revisions to the list of standard and optional features, including faux-leather instead of real leather on the Premier trim. Additionally, the 2019 model finally gives drivers the ability to disable the automatic engine start/stop system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cruze, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
|Technology
|4.5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space3.0
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology4.5
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids4.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- seats
- comfort
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- appearance
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my Cruze Diesel. The car is reliable and I love the interior design. Remote start is great to have on snowy day so that when I go out to go to work the car is nice and toasty. Heated car seats and steering wheel are nice features as they loosen up my joints on cold days. The fuel economy is excellent I average about 45 and use my car for ride share and food delivery services so a lot of city driving trips. On a recent trip to Vegas and back I averaged 65.9 on that trip. So no complaints there. Went from Provo to Vegas and back on one tank of fuel. Love it live it love it. The price for the Diesel engine is worth it even though it is more than its gas counterpart the fuel economy rivals hybrids which cost a lot more than the Diesel engine cost of the Cruze. Things I wish they had done better is to put the heater with auto temperature control in the diesel like they do the LT gas version. Would like to have the RS Package more readily available on the diesel version as well. But those are minor issues. Would recommend to family and friends.
Don't buy this car 700 miles vehicle died dealer said no parts availability GM has not been helping been in rental for 45 days don't by a diesel Cruze or any GM car they have lost a good customer
Awesome looks awesome handling diesel engine is way underrated Horsepower and gas mileage increased after 60000 miles I average 40 MPG plus incredible car
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A
|MSRP
|$25,620
|MPG
|31 city / 48 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
|LT 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A
|MSRP
|$26,120
|MPG
|30 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cruze safety features:
- Teen Driver system
- Monitor your young driver with alerts for exceeded speed limits. Can mute audio until all occupants are belted.
- OnStar Crash Response
- Contacts emergency response in the case of an accident, even if you are incapacitated.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if someone is crossing your path of travel when in reverse. Perfect in parking lots.
Chevrolet Cruze vs. the competition
Chevrolet Cruze vs. Chevrolet Malibu
City drivers will prefer the Cruze's smaller footprint and tighter turning radius, but the Malibu's larger interior cabin will benefit rear passengers. Interestingly, the Cruze hatchback has more cargo room than the Malibu. The Cruze's available diesel engine will be of interest to drivers who operate primarily on the highway, while the Malibu's available hybrid powertrain will benefit city drivers.
Chevrolet Cruze vs. Ford Focus
Both models are available in either hatchback or sedan form. They share similar exterior and interior dimensions, though rear passengers in the Focus will have to deal with less legroom. The Cruze's smaller engine doesn't make as much horsepower as the Focus', but it gets better economy.
Chevrolet Cruze vs. Kia Forte
Although the interior and exterior dimensions are very similar, that's all that the Cruze and Forte share. The Cruze has tighter handling, while the Forte's engine is more powerful, though at the expense of fuel economy. You can get more features for your money with the Forte, and Kia also offers a few that Chevy doesn't (such as dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats). Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Forte.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Cruze a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze:
- Mildly updated styling
- All Cruze trims come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system
- Revised feature availability
- Engine stop-start function can now be switched off
- Part of the second Cruze generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Cruze reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,620.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) which starts at $25,620
- LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) which starts at $26,120
What are the different models of Chevrolet Cruze?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers buyers a pleasing selection of trims, body types and engines. For starters, even the very basic, no-option L trim still comes with 10 airbags, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 153 horsepower is unremarkable, but it has enough midrange power to get you moving.
The LS is more readily available, and while it only adds floor mats and a center armrest to the L configuration, it's available with more options to make the car more livable.
The LT hits the sweet spot in price and function, which is why it's available in the most configurations. Finally, the top-trim Premier receives a sportier rear suspension system, 17-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, and interior ambient lighting.
In terms of options, a Convenience package is available for LT trims and is recommended thanks to its heated front seats, keyless capability and eight-way power driver's seat. The LT and the Premier can also be equipped with an RS Appearance package and a Sun and Sound package.
While most of the competition offers varied body types, the Cruze is distinctive in its offering of a diesel engine. It gets great fuel economy — around 50 mpg — but a lot of that fuel-saving cost is offset by the engine's higher cost.
Overall, the Cruze is a fine offering for a small sedan or hatchback, though you might find some rivals to be more compelling overall. When you're ready to buy, let Edmunds guide you to the perfect Cruze.
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Cruze Diesel 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Cruze Diesel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Cruze Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel?
