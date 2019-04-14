  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

What’s new

  • Mildly updated styling
  • All Cruze trims come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system
  • Revised feature availability
  • Engine stop-start function can now be switched off
  • Part of the second Cruze generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Feels sporty and planted around turns
  • Touchscreen interface is easy to use
  • Available diesel-powered engine for high fuel economy
  • Gas engine's disappointing acceleration and real-world fuel economy
  • Diesel engine's high upfront cost
  • Front seats aren't particularly comfortable
Chevrolet Cruze for Sale
Which Cruze does Edmunds recommend?

We're not fond of the standard 1.4-liter engine, but the significant price premium for the diesel engine, at least when new, makes it hard to justify. As such, it's probably best to get the gas engine in the midrange LT trim. The LT has a decent mix of options yet remains competitively priced. Look for the optional Driver Confidence and Driver Convenience packages to get some extra safety and, yes, convenience features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Chevrolet hopes a fresh new look will entice buyers to take a look at the 2019 Cruze. It has features that buyers in the compact class want, such as smartphone mirroring through a fast-acting 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, solid crash test scores and enjoyable handling. The Cruze is also available as a sedan or a hatchback and can be fitted with a fuel-efficient diesel engine, which is distinctive for this class of car.

But certain aspects of the Cruze have kept it as the perennial second string to segment leaders Honda Civic, Kia Forte and Mazda 3. The Cruze's engine choices are the main drawback. The base engine lacks punch, and the diesel, though preferable from a driving standpoint, is a costly option with questionable value from a gas-savings standpoint.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan or hatchback. Available trims include L (sedan only), LS, LT, Diesel and Premier. The L and the LS are pretty light on features. The LT is better, though you'll still need to get a couple option packages to equip it with some desirable safety features. The Diesel and the Premier get most of the Cruze's features.

Powering most Cruze trims is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The L is only available to dealers through custom ordering. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a four-speaker audio system with two USB ports, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.

Much more common is the LS, which is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. An LS Convenience package adds cruise control, 16-inch wheels and steering wheel-mounted controls.

We think you'll be happier with the LT. It comes with the above as standard plus upgraded headlights with LED running lights, a rear center armrest with cupholders, a rear USB port and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. You can also get more features through a couple of packages. An optional Driver Confidence package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the Convenience package (requires the Driver Confidence package) includes keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

The Diesel is similar to the LT with its optional features. It's powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. An optional Preferred package bundles simulated leather upholstery with a heated steering wheel.

The Cruze Premier gets most of the above plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.

Both the LT and the Premier offer an RS Appearance package, with foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models, and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. The Driver Confidence II package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high-beam headlight control, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Cruze Premier Sedan (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Cruze has received some revisions, including this year's revisions to the list of standard and optional features, including faux-leather instead of real leather on the Premier trim. Additionally, the 2019 model finally gives drivers the ability to disable the automatic engine start/stop system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cruze, however.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5
Technology4.5

Driving

The Cruze's performance appeal will largely depend on your commute. Lackluster acceleration makes this sedan less than ideal for city dwellers. But those who typically traverse twisty roads will be impressed by its excellent handling.

Acceleration

Acceleration feels sluggish from rest; the dash from zero to 60 mph took 9.6 seconds at the track. But it responds reasonably well when moving — such as passing maneuvers on the highway — because you don't have to floor the gas pedal to trigger a downshift.

Braking

The Cruze has a nice, firm brake pedal feel, and the brakes apply as soon as you press the pedal. They aren't touchy, just responsive. The Cruze needed only 110 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, a very short distance for a compact sedan.

Steering

The steering effort is fairly light, a typical characteristic in this class. The car feels sporty thanks to its quick reactions to steering inputs and the amount of feedback transmitted through the steering wheel.

Handling

The Cruze feels balanced and coordinated. The optional 18-inch tires provide good grip, so you can take turns reasonably quickly before the tires begin to slip and howl. Driver confidence is further enhanced by a surprisingly low amount of body roll.

Drivability

The Cruze doesn't immediately jump to the highest gear when pulling away from a stop, and it is smart enough to hold on to lower gears on uphill climbs. While mostly unintrusive, the automatic engine stop-start feature cannot be disabled.

Comfort

Given the relative lack of seat adjustments and the forward-angled headrest, it might take some fiddling to feel truly comfortable behind the wheel. The ride is pleasant, even with our tester's 18-inch wheels (the largest the Cruze offers). The engine stop-start system is far from seamless.

Seat comfort

The front seats allow plenty of travel for tall drivers, while wider occupants might feel somewhat confined by the narrow seatbacks. There's no lumbar adjustment, the seat belt is not height-adjustable, and the headrests feel as if they are angled too far forward.

Ride comfort

The Cruze expertly soaks up bumps and imperfections. Road feel is more pronounced with the RS package's 18-inch wheels, but the ride is rarely choppy or harsh. If you prize comfort over sportiness, lower trims, or even the standard Premier, are more compliant.

Noise & vibration

At highway speeds, wind and engine noise is kept to a minimum, while road noise is present but not overwhelming. You'll feel a mild shock through the cabin when the Cruze's stop-start feature turns the engine off and on.

Climate control

The Premier's automatic single-zone climate control works well to keep the interior at a comfortable temperature. In heavy traffic, the stop-start system frequently turns the engine off and reduces fan speed, causing cabin temperatures to rise while stationary.

Interior

The Cruze might be classified as a compact car, but few will find the cabin confining. There's plenty of shoulder room for all outboard passengers. The raised center tunnel limits the usefulness of the narrow middle seat. The controls and gauges are mostly easy to get along with.

Ease of use

We like the Cruze's clear gauges and intuitive steering-mounted controls. Most of the switches and knobs on the center stack are within the driver's reach; only the temperature knob requires a stretch to reach and turn. Manual gear-selector buttons are awkwardly located on top of the shifter.

Getting in/getting out

The Cruze's wide door openings, high roof and minimal seat bolstering make it extremely easy to get into and out of the front seats. The slope of the roof makes back-row access a bit more difficult.

Driving position

The steering wheel and driver's seat both have a good range of motion, so most people will be able to find an agreeable seating position. The front of the seat bottom doesn't raise up as much as we'd like, but this is common for this class.

Roominess

The cabin has enough legroom to seat four 6-foot-tall people with few complaints. And the cabin is wide enough that occupants won't rub elbows. But, even with headliner cutouts, the sloping roof could compel tall rear passengers to slouch.

Visibility

There's good forward and side visibility thanks to a low hood, tall windows and relatively narrow rear pillars. The high-mounted shelf reduces rearward visibility, but a standard backup camera and optional parking sensors and cross-traffic alert make this a non-issue.

Quality

With a glossy black trim center console, faux leather surfaces on the dash and contrast-color stitching throughout, the Cruze's cabin looks and feels premium. Excessive chrome trim can be blinding in bright sunlight, and our tester's squeaky brake pedal was irksome.

Utility

Like many compact sedans, the Cruze has a sizable cargo area with a flat load floor and little intrusion from the wheel wells. The 60/40-split rear seats fold down should you need extra space. Inside, there are numerous cubbies for you and your friends to store various small items.

Small-item storage

Storage cubbies in each door can hold a water bottle and a few small items. There are two regular cupholders in the front row and two more in the fold-down rear armrest. The optional wireless charging slot eats up a significant amount of front console storage.

Cargo space

3.0
The generous trunklid opens to reveal a deep well that feels big. But the volume shrinks from 14.9 cubic feet to a more typical 13.8 cubic feet (less than a Civic, more than a Mazda 3) if you buy an LT or a Premier because they come with a spare tire that takes up cargo space.

Child safety seat accommodation

Each of the outboard rear seats has a pair of LATCH anchors hidden under clearly marked covers that are easily pushed aside. The three upper anchors are located on top of the rear shelf and are similarly accessible.

Technology

4.5
The new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 interface is attractive, uncluttered and, most important, easy to learn and operate. Standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is a major plus.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Pairing a phone to the Bluetooth system is simple and quick. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality are included on every Cruze, as are an auxiliary input and two USB ports. Our tester's Enhanced Convenience package also adds wireless smartphone charging.

Driver aids

4.0
Standard and optional safety features are in line with the rest of the class, which is a testament to how much tech is available in this segment. The Premier-only Driver Confidence II package adds lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • climate control
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great car for the money
Inkman2000,
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)

I love my Cruze Diesel. The car is reliable and I love the interior design. Remote start is great to have on snowy day so that when I go out to go to work the car is nice and toasty. Heated car seats and steering wheel are nice features as they loosen up my joints on cold days. The fuel economy is excellent I average about 45 and use my car for ride share and food delivery services so a lot of city driving trips. On a recent trip to Vegas and back I averaged 65.9 on that trip. So no complaints there. Went from Provo to Vegas and back on one tank of fuel. Love it live it love it. The price for the Diesel engine is worth it even though it is more than its gas counterpart the fuel economy rivals hybrids which cost a lot more than the Diesel engine cost of the Cruze. Things I wish they had done better is to put the heater with auto temperature control in the diesel like they do the LT gas version. Would like to have the RS Package more readily available on the diesel version as well. But those are minor issues. Would recommend to family and friends.

1 out of 5 stars, GM dropped the ball and bar
David,
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Don't buy this car 700 miles vehicle died dealer said no parts availability GM has not been helping been in rental for 45 days don't by a diesel Cruze or any GM car they have lost a good customer

5 out of 5 stars, Best Bang for the buck exclamation
PAUL G,
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)

Awesome looks awesome handling diesel engine is way underrated Horsepower and gas mileage increased after 60000 miles I average 40 MPG plus incredible car

Features & Specs

LT 4dr Sedan features & specs
LT 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A
MSRP$25,620
MPG 31 city / 48 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower137 hp @ 3750 rpm
LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LT 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A
MSRP$26,120
MPG 30 city / 45 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower137 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Cruze safety features:

Teen Driver system
Monitor your young driver with alerts for exceeded speed limits. Can mute audio until all occupants are belted.
OnStar Crash Response
Contacts emergency response in the case of an accident, even if you are incapacitated.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if someone is crossing your path of travel when in reverse. Perfect in parking lots.

Chevrolet Cruze vs. the competition

Chevrolet Cruze vs. Chevrolet Malibu

City drivers will prefer the Cruze's smaller footprint and tighter turning radius, but the Malibu's larger interior cabin will benefit rear passengers. Interestingly, the Cruze hatchback has more cargo room than the Malibu. The Cruze's available diesel engine will be of interest to drivers who operate primarily on the highway, while the Malibu's available hybrid powertrain will benefit city drivers.

Chevrolet Cruze vs. Ford Focus

Both models are available in either hatchback or sedan form. They share similar exterior and interior dimensions, though rear passengers in the Focus will have to deal with less legroom. The Cruze's smaller engine doesn't make as much horsepower as the Focus', but it gets better economy.

Chevrolet Cruze vs. Kia Forte

Although the interior and exterior dimensions are very similar, that's all that the Cruze and Forte share. The Cruze has tighter handling, while the Forte's engine is more powerful, though at the expense of fuel economy. You can get more features for your money with the Forte, and Kia also offers a few that Chevy doesn't (such as dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats). Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Forte.

More about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers buyers a pleasing selection of trims, body types and engines. For starters, even the very basic, no-option L trim still comes with 10 airbags, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 153 horsepower is unremarkable, but it has enough midrange power to get you moving.

The LS is more readily available, and while it only adds floor mats and a center armrest to the L configuration, it's available with more options to make the car more livable.

The LT hits the sweet spot in price and function, which is why it's available in the most configurations. Finally, the top-trim Premier receives a sportier rear suspension system, 17-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, and interior ambient lighting.

In terms of options, a Convenience package is available for LT trims and is recommended thanks to its heated front seats, keyless capability and eight-way power driver's seat. The LT and the Premier can also be equipped with an RS Appearance package and a Sun and Sound package.

While most of the competition offers varied body types, the Cruze is distinctive in its offering of a diesel engine. It gets great fuel economy — around 50 mpg — but a lot of that fuel-saving cost is offset by the engine's higher cost.

Overall, the Cruze is a fine offering for a small sedan or hatchback, though you might find some rivals to be more compelling overall. When you're ready to buy, let Edmunds guide you to the perfect Cruze.

