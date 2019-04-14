More about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers buyers a pleasing selection of trims, body types and engines. For starters, even the very basic, no-option L trim still comes with 10 airbags, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 153 horsepower is unremarkable, but it has enough midrange power to get you moving. The LS is more readily available, and while it only adds floor mats and a center armrest to the L configuration, it's available with more options to make the car more livable. The LT hits the sweet spot in price and function, which is why it's available in the most configurations. Finally, the top-trim Premier receives a sportier rear suspension system, 17-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, and interior ambient lighting. In terms of options, a Convenience package is available for LT trims and is recommended thanks to its heated front seats, keyless capability and eight-way power driver's seat. The LT and the Premier can also be equipped with an RS Appearance package and a Sun and Sound package. While most of the competition offers varied body types, the Cruze is distinctive in its offering of a diesel engine. It gets great fuel economy — around 50 mpg — but a lot of that fuel-saving cost is offset by the engine's higher cost. Overall, the Cruze is a fine offering for a small sedan or hatchback, though you might find some rivals to be more compelling overall. When you're ready to buy, let Edmunds guide you to the perfect Cruze.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A).

