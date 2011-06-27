Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pros of Auto-start Mimi1205 , 08/09/2018 L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I’ve had this car for 6 weeks. Previously I drove a 2008 Hyundai Elantra manual. This is an automatic. I’m slowly getting used to not having control over shifting thus the transmission rating for me personally. Unlike most others I like the auto-stop feature, so my review is mostly about that. It’s not as jerky as some have written. It doesn’t engage when you’re turning corners—you need to be at a full stop and it engages after a few seconds, only if the cabin temperature is sensed to be as cool as your setting. If you change any setting at all the engine re-engages. It also does this if the temperature rises, but always in less than two minutes so it doesn’t drain the auxiliary battery. The auxiliary battery and starter are under the trunk liner—it doesn’t use the main ones. It’s not loud. It starts up instantaneously. My average speed over 6 weeks is 21 mph and I’m getting 28.2 mpg, all local city driving, not highway. A lot of people don’t like this feature, but I encourage those on the fence to try it out for a few days as a rental or loaner from your dealer. Another feature I love—although I have a base model I somehow scored a seven speaker sound system instead of the four. My Elantra was a “sport” model. This rides smoother, is quieter, more solidly built, and handles as well as the Elantra. It has great acceleration—no problem scooting over and passing at all. It has more inside room than I thought it would. Three boys in boosters fit in the rear seat. The inside trim isn’t high quality, but I don’t cause a lot of wear and tear there. I have Arctic Blue Metallic and I love the color. The exterior design is more attractive than the Focus, Accent, or Fortè. All in all I’m extremely happy with the 2018 Cruze. I’m leasing mine and with zero down—truly zero—and $2500 trade in I will have paid $5832 cash out of pocket over 36 months at 10,000 miles per year. $8332 including my trade. Update 2/10/2019 The car handles well on the ice and in the snow. No rain worries either. I’m at 5900 miles and still love the car. I’ve updated the mpg and mileage below. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT car not too small, HUGE improvement overall Tony , 06/26/2018 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Actually a Great car for the price, can beat MPG at a constant 68 MPH. Very decent acceleration, but if you want a little more pop, go into tap shift and let revs go a bit higher. I notice Edmunds erroneously states that you cannot over ride the engine start/stop feature. That is untrue, if you are in tap shift mode start/stop is disabled. Much better legroom in 2nd row compared to prior generation, and the added center console was a much desired feature. Big plus for the simplicity and clarity of dashboard information, ant the LARGE Radio screen ( also where the rearview camera displays ) is bright, clear, easy to understand large icons, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature links your phone. Bluetooth is equally simple, and nice crisp clear sound.

1200mi in and love it! Brian S , 02/16/2018 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Don't settle for first offer you get. Shop around and see what dealers gives you the best deal! You can save a good bit of $ if you are patient and willing to haggle!

Crusin' in the Cruze Brian Young , 10/02/2018 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a very satisfying car to drive. Since it is an LT is doesn't have the larger wheels and lower profile tires of the Premier model resulting in a very quiet and smooth ride. Handling is still very good with great steering and good directional stability. We are a retired couple and don't get too excited about all the electronics available on these newer cars, however blind spot warning and rear park assist would be nice to have (and are available on Cruze but ours doesn't have them). We are averaging over 40 mpg with mostly highway driving. The back seat room is fine and trunk space very good. We have experienced no problems of any kind after more than 5000 miles of driving. Update: Now have 13500 miles on the Cruze and no problems whatsoever. Still getting over 40 mpg on average and enjoying the great driving characteristics.