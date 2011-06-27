Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews

Solid compact car Chevy Man , 07/03/2016 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful This Cruze LT has been great so far. On a 1000-mile road trip, I got 44.3 mpg based on fill-ups, very close to the computer at 44.5. It was 90% interstate at an average of 74 mph with temps in the 80s and 90s. On a 100-mile stretch of rural highway, I got 48.7 mpg going 60-65 mph, including driving through some small towns. The ride is very smooth and quiet. GM builds nice riding cars. The driver's seat fits me perfectly. I had no need for lumbar support. Great seat design. It's the best driver's seat I've experienced for a long drive. The AC is very efficient - with it set on only the third notch, it kept the car cool when it was 95 outside. Around my small town, I have been getting 42-43 mpg, matching the computer. I really like the auto stop - just like in our Prius - and it really helps save gas. The steering is secure, and the car corners nicely with very little lean. I prefer the Cruze handling to the Mazda 3 I test drove. The sound system is very good. I got the RS appearance package with Red Hot paint, and the car looks sharp. I've already received many compliments on the car's looks. The increased back seat space is a welcome change over my 2014 Cruze, which was pretty cramped in the back. The power seat is great and easily adjusts for a comfortable position. A few minor drawbacks: The visors don't slide, which can be annoying depending on the sun's location. Also, the chrome trim is nice, but it creates annoying sun reflections at certain times of the day, especially the chrome around the shifter. The passenger seat has no height adjustment, and sits a little low, in my opinion. There's only one 12V outlet (cigarette lighter), and my previous Cruze Eco had a second outlet in the back, which was convenient for my teenagers on long trips. These are minor issues, though. Overall, I really like this new Cruze. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I question the validity of the negative reviews that have been written. Just because you don't like the Auto Stop/Start feature doesn't mean the entire car is bad. I for one like it because it saves gas and I have no problem accelerating from a standstill; the engine instinctively starts back up and the turbo kicks in and I'm flying. Besides, once you get used to the Auto Stop/Start you won't even notice it. There really is not a better compact car out right now that can match the 2016 Cruze in terms of reliability, comfort, etc. This car is fun to drive and for me the 0-60 time with the automatic transmission is about 8 seconds, which is good for a compact sedan with a 4-cylinder engine. The interior is tastefully appointed and built well for a $20,000 car. Upon getting inside the vehicle you forget you're in a compact car thanks to a welcoming interior, smooth ride, and lots of space! Seriously, this car feels bigger on the inside and the trunk is still a very good size. The controls are simple and very easy to use. This car offers all the bells and whistles for a very affordable price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I can't disagree more with one of the other reviewers. I own a LT automatic with the keyless start, and have put nearly 2,000 miles on in 3 weeks. This car has great, responsive steering. I have never driven a compact that is as quiet and stable on the road. I own 2 of the old body style cruzes(2011 Eco auto, 2016 limited 1.8 manual), and have a sister with a corolla, a friend with a focus, and test drove the new civic and Mazda 3. The handling wasn't quite as crisp as the Mazda, but it felt better than the Mazda and all the others as a daily driver. I average over 43 mpg doing 76 mph on the interstate. The absolute worst tank I saw was 33 mpg with about 80% town driving and one short highway trip--I love the start-stop feature at stop lights. One problem is in stop/go creeping I find myself taking my foot off the brake and creeping forward to try to override it if the car in front will start to move right away. My guess is the reviewer getting 24 mpg is actually a 2016 limited with the 1.8 auto, and the guy that felt unstable was on a short test drive on some kind of grooved road that needs to be fixed. I encourage anyone to put this car on your test drive list. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Simply Shift into "L" and press the "+" sign on the shift knob 5 times while watching the speedometer display. The display will initially show "L1" but this will be incremented with each press of the "+" sign (ie: L2, L3, L4, L5 and L6). What you're actually doing is specifying the maximum gear to use while in Manual Shift Mode, with sixth gear (Top Gear-L6 selected) as the highest gear available. The car will still shift Up/Down automatically To/From whatever gear (L6 in this case) you specified, so you don't really need to manually press the "+" or "-" signs on the shifter for gear changes. It is important that you specify the appropriate maximum gear to use or the rev limiter will kick in! Just select sixth gear (L6). The car will not shut down at stoplights when in Manual Mode. I use Manual Mode with L6 selected only when I'm in heavy traffic and expecting shutdowns. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value