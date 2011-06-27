  1. Home
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,249$22,798$25,691
Clean$19,753$22,232$25,040
Average$18,761$21,099$23,738
Rough$17,768$19,966$22,435
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,779$25,443$28,467
Clean$22,220$24,811$27,746
Average$21,104$23,547$26,302
Rough$19,988$22,283$24,859
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,306$33,258$36,611
Clean$29,563$32,432$35,683
Average$28,078$30,779$33,827
Rough$26,593$29,127$31,971
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,722$28,461$31,571
Clean$25,091$27,754$30,771
Average$23,831$26,340$29,171
Rough$22,570$24,925$27,570
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,345$27,012$30,040
Clean$23,748$26,341$29,279
Average$22,555$24,999$27,756
Rough$21,362$23,657$26,233
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,255$22,964$26,039
Clean$19,758$22,393$25,379
Average$18,766$21,252$24,058
Rough$17,773$20,111$22,738
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,778$20,804$23,105
Clean$18,317$20,287$22,519
Average$17,397$19,253$21,348
Rough$16,477$18,220$20,177
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,899$24,430$27,302
Clean$21,362$23,823$26,610
Average$20,289$22,609$25,226
Rough$19,216$21,395$23,842
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,274$20,553$23,141
Clean$17,827$20,043$22,554
Average$16,931$19,022$21,381
Rough$16,035$18,000$20,208
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,635$28,362$31,459
Clean$25,007$27,657$30,661
Average$23,750$26,248$29,067
Rough$22,494$24,839$27,472
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,886$26,529$29,529
Clean$23,301$25,870$28,781
Average$22,130$24,552$27,284
Rough$20,960$23,234$25,787
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,870$25,267$27,989
Clean$22,309$24,640$27,280
Average$21,189$23,384$25,861
Rough$20,068$22,129$24,442
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,563$21,938$24,633
Clean$19,084$21,393$24,009
Average$18,125$20,303$22,760
Rough$17,166$19,213$21,511
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,279$31,122$34,349
Clean$27,586$30,349$33,479
Average$26,200$28,802$31,737
Rough$24,814$27,256$29,996
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,010$32,677$36,840
Clean$28,299$31,865$35,906
Average$26,877$30,242$34,038
Rough$25,455$28,618$32,171
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,029$31,925$35,214
Clean$28,317$31,132$34,322
Average$26,895$29,546$32,536
Rough$25,472$27,960$30,751
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,481$29,103$30,949
Clean$26,807$28,380$30,164
Average$25,461$26,934$28,595
Rough$24,114$25,488$27,026
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,299$27,234$30,563
Clean$23,704$26,557$29,788
Average$22,513$25,204$28,239
Rough$21,322$23,851$26,690
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,268$21,486$24,003
Clean$18,796$20,952$23,395
Average$17,851$19,884$22,178
Rough$16,907$18,817$20,961
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,679$26,366$29,416
Clean$23,099$25,711$28,670
Average$21,939$24,401$27,179
Rough$20,778$23,091$25,688
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,049$29,853$33,038
Clean$26,386$29,112$32,201
Average$25,060$27,628$30,526
Rough$23,735$26,145$28,851
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,580$26,207$29,187
Clean$23,002$25,555$28,448
Average$21,846$24,253$26,968
Rough$20,690$22,951$25,488
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,598$32,501$35,795
Clean$28,873$31,693$34,888
Average$27,422$30,078$33,073
Rough$25,972$28,463$31,259
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,929$27,159$28,561
Clean$25,293$26,484$27,837
Average$24,022$25,134$26,389
Rough$22,752$23,785$24,941
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,705$24,246$27,130
Clean$21,173$23,644$26,442
Average$20,109$22,439$25,067
Rough$19,045$21,234$23,691
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,162$27,713$30,609
Clean$24,545$27,024$29,833
Average$23,312$25,647$28,281
Rough$22,079$24,270$26,730
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,452$24,139$27,187
Clean$20,927$23,539$26,498
Average$19,875$22,340$25,120
Rough$18,824$21,140$23,741
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,171$32,639$35,444
Clean$29,432$31,828$34,545
Average$27,953$30,206$32,748
Rough$26,475$28,584$30,952
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,511$24,115$27,072
Clean$20,984$23,516$26,386
Average$19,929$22,318$25,014
Rough$18,875$21,120$23,641
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,172$25,776$28,732
Clean$22,604$25,135$28,003
Average$21,469$23,855$26,547
Rough$20,333$22,574$25,090
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,363$22,887$25,750
Clean$19,864$22,318$25,097
Average$18,866$21,181$23,792
Rough$17,868$20,044$22,486
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,235$28,760$31,628
Clean$25,592$28,046$30,826
Average$24,307$26,617$29,223
Rough$23,021$25,188$27,619
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,190$26,052$29,301
Clean$22,622$25,405$28,558
Average$21,485$24,111$27,073
Rough$20,349$22,816$25,587
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,078$30,904$32,982
Clean$28,365$30,136$32,146
Average$26,940$28,601$30,474
Rough$25,515$27,065$28,802
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jaguar XE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,043 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,043 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jaguar XE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,043 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jaguar XE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jaguar XE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jaguar XE ranges from $16,035 to $23,141, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jaguar XE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.