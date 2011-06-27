Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,249
|$22,798
|$25,691
|Clean
|$19,753
|$22,232
|$25,040
|Average
|$18,761
|$21,099
|$23,738
|Rough
|$17,768
|$19,966
|$22,435
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,779
|$25,443
|$28,467
|Clean
|$22,220
|$24,811
|$27,746
|Average
|$21,104
|$23,547
|$26,302
|Rough
|$19,988
|$22,283
|$24,859
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,306
|$33,258
|$36,611
|Clean
|$29,563
|$32,432
|$35,683
|Average
|$28,078
|$30,779
|$33,827
|Rough
|$26,593
|$29,127
|$31,971
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,722
|$28,461
|$31,571
|Clean
|$25,091
|$27,754
|$30,771
|Average
|$23,831
|$26,340
|$29,171
|Rough
|$22,570
|$24,925
|$27,570
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,345
|$27,012
|$30,040
|Clean
|$23,748
|$26,341
|$29,279
|Average
|$22,555
|$24,999
|$27,756
|Rough
|$21,362
|$23,657
|$26,233
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,255
|$22,964
|$26,039
|Clean
|$19,758
|$22,393
|$25,379
|Average
|$18,766
|$21,252
|$24,058
|Rough
|$17,773
|$20,111
|$22,738
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,778
|$20,804
|$23,105
|Clean
|$18,317
|$20,287
|$22,519
|Average
|$17,397
|$19,253
|$21,348
|Rough
|$16,477
|$18,220
|$20,177
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,899
|$24,430
|$27,302
|Clean
|$21,362
|$23,823
|$26,610
|Average
|$20,289
|$22,609
|$25,226
|Rough
|$19,216
|$21,395
|$23,842
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,274
|$20,553
|$23,141
|Clean
|$17,827
|$20,043
|$22,554
|Average
|$16,931
|$19,022
|$21,381
|Rough
|$16,035
|$18,000
|$20,208
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,635
|$28,362
|$31,459
|Clean
|$25,007
|$27,657
|$30,661
|Average
|$23,750
|$26,248
|$29,067
|Rough
|$22,494
|$24,839
|$27,472
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,886
|$26,529
|$29,529
|Clean
|$23,301
|$25,870
|$28,781
|Average
|$22,130
|$24,552
|$27,284
|Rough
|$20,960
|$23,234
|$25,787
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,870
|$25,267
|$27,989
|Clean
|$22,309
|$24,640
|$27,280
|Average
|$21,189
|$23,384
|$25,861
|Rough
|$20,068
|$22,129
|$24,442
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,563
|$21,938
|$24,633
|Clean
|$19,084
|$21,393
|$24,009
|Average
|$18,125
|$20,303
|$22,760
|Rough
|$17,166
|$19,213
|$21,511
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,279
|$31,122
|$34,349
|Clean
|$27,586
|$30,349
|$33,479
|Average
|$26,200
|$28,802
|$31,737
|Rough
|$24,814
|$27,256
|$29,996
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,010
|$32,677
|$36,840
|Clean
|$28,299
|$31,865
|$35,906
|Average
|$26,877
|$30,242
|$34,038
|Rough
|$25,455
|$28,618
|$32,171
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,029
|$31,925
|$35,214
|Clean
|$28,317
|$31,132
|$34,322
|Average
|$26,895
|$29,546
|$32,536
|Rough
|$25,472
|$27,960
|$30,751
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,481
|$29,103
|$30,949
|Clean
|$26,807
|$28,380
|$30,164
|Average
|$25,461
|$26,934
|$28,595
|Rough
|$24,114
|$25,488
|$27,026
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,299
|$27,234
|$30,563
|Clean
|$23,704
|$26,557
|$29,788
|Average
|$22,513
|$25,204
|$28,239
|Rough
|$21,322
|$23,851
|$26,690
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,268
|$21,486
|$24,003
|Clean
|$18,796
|$20,952
|$23,395
|Average
|$17,851
|$19,884
|$22,178
|Rough
|$16,907
|$18,817
|$20,961
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,679
|$26,366
|$29,416
|Clean
|$23,099
|$25,711
|$28,670
|Average
|$21,939
|$24,401
|$27,179
|Rough
|$20,778
|$23,091
|$25,688
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,049
|$29,853
|$33,038
|Clean
|$26,386
|$29,112
|$32,201
|Average
|$25,060
|$27,628
|$30,526
|Rough
|$23,735
|$26,145
|$28,851
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,580
|$26,207
|$29,187
|Clean
|$23,002
|$25,555
|$28,448
|Average
|$21,846
|$24,253
|$26,968
|Rough
|$20,690
|$22,951
|$25,488
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,598
|$32,501
|$35,795
|Clean
|$28,873
|$31,693
|$34,888
|Average
|$27,422
|$30,078
|$33,073
|Rough
|$25,972
|$28,463
|$31,259
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,929
|$27,159
|$28,561
|Clean
|$25,293
|$26,484
|$27,837
|Average
|$24,022
|$25,134
|$26,389
|Rough
|$22,752
|$23,785
|$24,941
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,705
|$24,246
|$27,130
|Clean
|$21,173
|$23,644
|$26,442
|Average
|$20,109
|$22,439
|$25,067
|Rough
|$19,045
|$21,234
|$23,691
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,162
|$27,713
|$30,609
|Clean
|$24,545
|$27,024
|$29,833
|Average
|$23,312
|$25,647
|$28,281
|Rough
|$22,079
|$24,270
|$26,730
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,452
|$24,139
|$27,187
|Clean
|$20,927
|$23,539
|$26,498
|Average
|$19,875
|$22,340
|$25,120
|Rough
|$18,824
|$21,140
|$23,741
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,171
|$32,639
|$35,444
|Clean
|$29,432
|$31,828
|$34,545
|Average
|$27,953
|$30,206
|$32,748
|Rough
|$26,475
|$28,584
|$30,952
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,511
|$24,115
|$27,072
|Clean
|$20,984
|$23,516
|$26,386
|Average
|$19,929
|$22,318
|$25,014
|Rough
|$18,875
|$21,120
|$23,641
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,172
|$25,776
|$28,732
|Clean
|$22,604
|$25,135
|$28,003
|Average
|$21,469
|$23,855
|$26,547
|Rough
|$20,333
|$22,574
|$25,090
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,363
|$22,887
|$25,750
|Clean
|$19,864
|$22,318
|$25,097
|Average
|$18,866
|$21,181
|$23,792
|Rough
|$17,868
|$20,044
|$22,486
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,235
|$28,760
|$31,628
|Clean
|$25,592
|$28,046
|$30,826
|Average
|$24,307
|$26,617
|$29,223
|Rough
|$23,021
|$25,188
|$27,619
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,190
|$26,052
|$29,301
|Clean
|$22,622
|$25,405
|$28,558
|Average
|$21,485
|$24,111
|$27,073
|Rough
|$20,349
|$22,816
|$25,587
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,078
|$30,904
|$32,982
|Clean
|$28,365
|$30,136
|$32,146
|Average
|$26,940
|$28,601
|$30,474
|Rough
|$25,515
|$27,065
|$28,802