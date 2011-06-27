Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corvette Z06
Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,077*
Total Cash Price
$59,363
Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$85,336*
Total Cash Price
$65,724
Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$96,347*
Total Cash Price
$74,204
Corvette Coupe
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$97,035*
Total Cash Price
$74,734
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$94,970*
Total Cash Price
$73,144
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$68,819*
Total Cash Price
$53,003
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,765*
Total Cash Price
$59,893
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$85,336*
Total Cash Price
$65,724
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$89,465*
Total Cash Price
$68,904
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,647*
Total Cash Price
$65,194
Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$70,195*
Total Cash Price
$54,063
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$68,819*
Total Cash Price
$53,003
Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$97,723*
Total Cash Price
$75,264
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$70,884*
Total Cash Price
$54,593
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$86,712*
Total Cash Price
$66,784
Corvette Convertible
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$70,195*
Total Cash Price
$54,063
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$94,282*
Total Cash Price
$72,614
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$71,572*
Total Cash Price
$55,123
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$99,788*
Total Cash Price
$76,854
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$81,895*
Total Cash Price
$63,074
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$90,841*
Total Cash Price
$69,964
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$85,336*
Total Cash Price
$65,724
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$72,948*
Total Cash Price
$56,183
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$85,336*
Total Cash Price
$65,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,119
|Maintenance
|$961
|$3,886
|$1,575
|$3,474
|$4,512
|$14,409
|Repairs
|$618
|$898
|$1,048
|$1,224
|$1,428
|$5,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,138
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,322
|Financing
|$3,193
|$2,567
|$1,901
|$1,188
|$430
|$9,279
|Depreciation
|$9,154
|$4,782
|$4,267
|$3,879
|$3,562
|$25,644
|Fuel
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$2,775
|$13,088
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,682
|$15,906
|$12,675
|$13,764
|$14,050
|$77,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$4,303
|$1,743
|$3,846
|$4,996
|$15,953
|Repairs
|$684
|$994
|$1,161
|$1,355
|$1,581
|$5,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,474
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,535
|$2,842
|$2,104
|$1,316
|$476
|$10,273
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,295
|$4,724
|$4,294
|$3,943
|$28,391
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,898
|$17,610
|$14,033
|$15,238
|$15,556
|$85,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,574
|$1,621
|$7,648
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$4,858
|$1,968
|$4,343
|$5,641
|$18,011
|Repairs
|$773
|$1,123
|$1,310
|$1,530
|$1,785
|$6,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,923
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,152
|Financing
|$3,991
|$3,209
|$2,376
|$1,485
|$538
|$11,599
|Depreciation
|$11,442
|$5,978
|$5,334
|$4,848
|$4,452
|$32,054
|Fuel
|$3,081
|$3,174
|$3,269
|$3,367
|$3,469
|$16,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,852
|$19,883
|$15,844
|$17,205
|$17,563
|$96,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,703
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$4,893
|$1,982
|$4,374
|$5,681
|$18,140
|Repairs
|$778
|$1,131
|$1,320
|$1,541
|$1,798
|$6,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,951
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,182
|Financing
|$4,020
|$3,232
|$2,393
|$1,496
|$541
|$11,682
|Depreciation
|$11,524
|$6,021
|$5,372
|$4,883
|$4,484
|$32,283
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,037
|$20,025
|$15,957
|$17,327
|$17,688
|$97,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$7,539
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$4,789
|$1,940
|$4,281
|$5,560
|$17,754
|Repairs
|$762
|$1,107
|$1,292
|$1,508
|$1,759
|$6,428
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,093
|Financing
|$3,934
|$3,163
|$2,342
|$1,464
|$530
|$11,433
|Depreciation
|$11,279
|$5,893
|$5,258
|$4,779
|$4,388
|$31,596
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,483
|$19,599
|$15,617
|$16,959
|$17,312
|$94,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$5,463
|Maintenance
|$858
|$3,470
|$1,406
|$3,102
|$4,029
|$12,865
|Repairs
|$552
|$802
|$936
|$1,093
|$1,275
|$4,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,802
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,966
|Financing
|$2,851
|$2,292
|$1,697
|$1,061
|$384
|$8,285
|Depreciation
|$8,173
|$4,270
|$3,810
|$3,463
|$3,180
|$22,896
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,466
|$14,202
|$11,317
|$12,289
|$12,545
|$68,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,309
|$6,173
|Maintenance
|$970
|$3,921
|$1,589
|$3,505
|$4,553
|$14,537
|Repairs
|$624
|$906
|$1,058
|$1,235
|$1,441
|$5,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,166
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,352
|Financing
|$3,222
|$2,590
|$1,918
|$1,199
|$434
|$9,362
|Depreciation
|$9,235
|$4,825
|$4,305
|$3,913
|$3,593
|$25,872
|Fuel
|$2,487
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,800
|$13,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,867
|$16,048
|$12,788
|$13,887
|$14,176
|$77,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$4,303
|$1,743
|$3,846
|$4,996
|$15,953
|Repairs
|$684
|$994
|$1,161
|$1,355
|$1,581
|$5,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,474
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,535
|$2,842
|$2,104
|$1,316
|$476
|$10,273
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,295
|$4,724
|$4,294
|$3,943
|$28,391
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,898
|$17,610
|$14,033
|$15,238
|$15,556
|$85,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$7,102
|Maintenance
|$1,115
|$4,511
|$1,828
|$4,033
|$5,238
|$16,725
|Repairs
|$718
|$1,043
|$1,217
|$1,421
|$1,658
|$6,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,643
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,856
|Financing
|$3,706
|$2,980
|$2,206
|$1,379
|$499
|$10,771
|Depreciation
|$10,625
|$5,551
|$4,953
|$4,502
|$4,134
|$29,765
|Fuel
|$2,861
|$2,947
|$3,036
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$15,192
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,006
|$18,463
|$14,712
|$15,976
|$16,309
|$89,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$4,268
|$1,729
|$3,815
|$4,956
|$15,824
|Repairs
|$679
|$986
|$1,151
|$1,344
|$1,568
|$5,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,446
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,648
|Financing
|$3,507
|$2,819
|$2,087
|$1,305
|$472
|$10,191
|Depreciation
|$10,053
|$5,252
|$4,686
|$4,259
|$3,911
|$28,162
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,788
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,048
|$14,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,713
|$17,468
|$13,920
|$15,115
|$15,430
|$84,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$875
|$3,539
|$1,434
|$3,164
|$4,110
|$13,122
|Repairs
|$563
|$818
|$955
|$1,115
|$1,301
|$4,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,858
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,025
|Financing
|$2,908
|$2,338
|$1,731
|$1,082
|$392
|$8,451
|Depreciation
|$8,336
|$4,355
|$3,886
|$3,532
|$3,244
|$23,354
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,835
|$14,486
|$11,543
|$12,535
|$12,796
|$70,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$5,463
|Maintenance
|$858
|$3,470
|$1,406
|$3,102
|$4,029
|$12,865
|Repairs
|$552
|$802
|$936
|$1,093
|$1,275
|$4,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,802
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,966
|Financing
|$2,851
|$2,292
|$1,697
|$1,061
|$384
|$8,285
|Depreciation
|$8,173
|$4,270
|$3,810
|$3,463
|$3,180
|$22,896
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,466
|$14,202
|$11,317
|$12,289
|$12,545
|$68,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,644
|$7,757
|Maintenance
|$1,218
|$4,927
|$1,997
|$4,405
|$5,721
|$18,268
|Repairs
|$784
|$1,139
|$1,329
|$1,552
|$1,811
|$6,614
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,979
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,212
|Financing
|$4,048
|$3,255
|$2,410
|$1,507
|$545
|$11,765
|Depreciation
|$11,606
|$6,063
|$5,410
|$4,917
|$4,516
|$32,512
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,519
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,222
|$20,167
|$16,070
|$17,450
|$17,814
|$97,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,627
|Maintenance
|$884
|$3,574
|$1,448
|$3,195
|$4,150
|$13,251
|Repairs
|$569
|$826
|$964
|$1,126
|$1,313
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,886
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,055
|Financing
|$2,937
|$2,361
|$1,748
|$1,093
|$396
|$8,534
|Depreciation
|$8,418
|$4,398
|$3,924
|$3,567
|$3,275
|$23,583
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,020
|$14,628
|$11,657
|$12,658
|$12,921
|$70,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$6,883
|Maintenance
|$1,081
|$4,372
|$1,772
|$3,909
|$5,077
|$16,210
|Repairs
|$696
|$1,011
|$1,179
|$1,377
|$1,607
|$5,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,531
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,737
|Financing
|$3,592
|$2,888
|$2,138
|$1,337
|$484
|$10,439
|Depreciation
|$10,298
|$5,380
|$4,801
|$4,363
|$4,007
|$28,849
|Fuel
|$2,773
|$2,856
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,122
|$14,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,267
|$17,895
|$14,259
|$15,484
|$15,807
|$86,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$875
|$3,539
|$1,434
|$3,164
|$4,110
|$13,122
|Repairs
|$563
|$818
|$955
|$1,115
|$1,301
|$4,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,858
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,025
|Financing
|$2,908
|$2,338
|$1,731
|$1,082
|$392
|$8,451
|Depreciation
|$8,336
|$4,355
|$3,886
|$3,532
|$3,244
|$23,354
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,835
|$14,486
|$11,543
|$12,535
|$12,796
|$70,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,484
|Maintenance
|$1,175
|$4,754
|$1,926
|$4,250
|$5,520
|$17,625
|Repairs
|$756
|$1,099
|$1,282
|$1,497
|$1,747
|$6,381
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,839
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,063
|Financing
|$3,906
|$3,140
|$2,325
|$1,454
|$526
|$11,350
|Depreciation
|$11,197
|$5,850
|$5,220
|$4,744
|$4,357
|$31,368
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,298
|$19,457
|$15,504
|$16,836
|$17,187
|$94,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$892
|$3,609
|$1,462
|$3,226
|$4,190
|$13,380
|Repairs
|$574
|$834
|$973
|$1,137
|$1,326
|$4,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,914
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,085
|Financing
|$2,965
|$2,384
|$1,765
|$1,103
|$399
|$8,616
|Depreciation
|$8,500
|$4,441
|$3,962
|$3,602
|$3,307
|$23,812
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,205
|$14,770
|$11,770
|$12,781
|$13,047
|$71,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$7,921
|Maintenance
|$1,244
|$5,032
|$2,039
|$4,498
|$5,842
|$18,654
|Repairs
|$800
|$1,163
|$1,357
|$1,585
|$1,849
|$6,754
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,063
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,301
|Financing
|$4,134
|$3,323
|$2,461
|$1,538
|$557
|$12,013
|Depreciation
|$11,851
|$6,192
|$5,525
|$5,021
|$4,611
|$33,199
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,776
|$20,593
|$16,410
|$17,819
|$18,190
|$99,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,501
|Maintenance
|$1,021
|$4,129
|$1,673
|$3,691
|$4,795
|$15,309
|Repairs
|$657
|$954
|$1,114
|$1,301
|$1,517
|$5,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,334
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,530
|Financing
|$3,393
|$2,727
|$2,019
|$1,263
|$457
|$9,859
|Depreciation
|$9,726
|$5,081
|$4,534
|$4,121
|$3,784
|$27,246
|Fuel
|$2,619
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$2,949
|$13,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,975
|$16,900
|$13,467
|$14,624
|$14,929
|$81,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$7,211
|Maintenance
|$1,133
|$4,580
|$1,856
|$4,095
|$5,318
|$16,982
|Repairs
|$729
|$1,059
|$1,236
|$1,443
|$1,683
|$6,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,699
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,915
|Financing
|$3,763
|$3,025
|$2,240
|$1,401
|$507
|$10,936
|Depreciation
|$10,788
|$5,636
|$5,029
|$4,571
|$4,198
|$30,223
|Fuel
|$2,905
|$2,992
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,271
|$15,426
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,375
|$18,747
|$14,938
|$16,221
|$16,559
|$90,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$4,303
|$1,743
|$3,846
|$4,996
|$15,953
|Repairs
|$684
|$994
|$1,161
|$1,355
|$1,581
|$5,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,474
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,535
|$2,842
|$2,104
|$1,316
|$476
|$10,273
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,295
|$4,724
|$4,294
|$3,943
|$28,391
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,898
|$17,610
|$14,033
|$15,238
|$15,556
|$85,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,791
|Maintenance
|$909
|$3,678
|$1,490
|$3,288
|$4,271
|$13,637
|Repairs
|$585
|$850
|$992
|$1,159
|$1,352
|$4,937
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,970
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,144
|Financing
|$3,022
|$2,430
|$1,799
|$1,125
|$407
|$8,782
|Depreciation
|$8,663
|$4,526
|$4,039
|$3,671
|$3,371
|$24,270
|Fuel
|$2,333
|$2,403
|$2,475
|$2,549
|$2,627
|$12,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,574
|$15,054
|$11,996
|$13,026
|$13,298
|$72,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$4,303
|$1,743
|$3,846
|$4,996
|$15,953
|Repairs
|$684
|$994
|$1,161
|$1,355
|$1,581
|$5,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,474
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,535
|$2,842
|$2,104
|$1,316
|$476
|$10,273
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,295
|$4,724
|$4,294
|$3,943
|$28,391
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,898
|$17,610
|$14,033
|$15,238
|$15,556
|$85,336
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Corvette
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019