Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews
Great car
This is my third Vette. I had two prior C5's which were great, but just wasn't personally fond of the C6 styling (though it's a great car). The C7 is the only Vette that my wife finds really comfortable to ride in. The seats are supportive, entry and exit is far better and the car feels very confident. The optional exhaust allows for the exhaust to be tamed down when that is appropriate and opened up when you are driving aggressively. Handling, traction and acceleration are inspiring. The 8 speed automatic is state of the art with almost no shift lag. The looks of any car is very personal. That said, I like this car. The fit and finish is excellent and the styling is fresh. Highly recommended.
Overall, The very best bang for the buck anywhere.
1. there is a $1,300 gas guzzler tax for the 8 sp automatic. 2.Fuel mileage for the 8sp auto is down right awful. The manual has no tax and mileage is way up compared to the automatic. 3. If you did not purchase the aero package then you are going to have road rash on the leading front edges of the rear fenders very expensive to repair. 2. Watch tire wear closely, tires have only 7/32 tread brand new and any alignment issues will present themselves within the first 2 or 3 thousand miles. In ref to my first review, at this point in time the least expensive way to go is with after market skirts. Bear in mind, this fix only applies to 2015 and 2016 Zo6's. The GOOD NEW's is the 2017 Zo6's and GrandSports all come with the side skirts. Still the best bang for the buck. Fuel mileage has picked up a tick to 22mpg. Better but with the cylinder deactivation feature I still think it should be more. Even with the sideskirts GM still has not addressed proper paint protection for the rear fenders of the GrandSport or Zo6
Big Nasty Z06 8 speed Auto
Pure excitement every time I take it out for a spin, very smooth and comfortable ride, car draws attention, lets base fuel economy on driving habits, if you romp on it you are gonna get poor fuel economy, car sits low to the ground, I have no problem getting in and out, great visibility from front and sides, rear not the best due to the Z07 rear Spoiler, rear view mirror is great until it gets dark out, it auto tints, and there is no way to turn it off, audio system is top of the line, LOVE it, 2 USB ports 1 Audio Jack, Zone heating and cooling, remote starter, remote Convertible top, 2LZ, 2 sets of golf clubs, or a 500.00 shopping spree of shoes and clothing will fit in the trunk with ease, great car you cant go wrong, good luck.
Z06 - Beast
My advice is to compare the Grand Sport against the Z06 prior to purchasing. They both have power but the Z06 is insane.
Z06 w/ Z07 3LZ
Awesome vehicle , comfortable and docile to drive until you put your foot in it and then OMG , hold on ! What a great car, I love mine , accelerate like a rocket and stops on a dime ! GM got this car right !
