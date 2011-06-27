Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Great car
This is my third Vette. I had two prior C5's which were great, but just wasn't personally fond of the C6 styling (though it's a great car). The C7 is the only Vette that my wife finds really comfortable to ride in. The seats are supportive, entry and exit is far better and the car feels very confident. The optional exhaust allows for the exhaust to be tamed down when that is appropriate and opened up when you are driving aggressively. Handling, traction and acceleration are inspiring. The 8 speed automatic is state of the art with almost no shift lag. The looks of any car is very personal. That said, I like this car. The fit and finish is excellent and the styling is fresh. Highly recommended.
Manual or Auto?
I recently traded in my LT1 2015 with 8 speed auto for a 2016 with 7 speed manual. I've always been a manual transmission guy with my sports cars and auto for the family sedans. I bought the automatic believing the paddle shift would simulate the manual experience. After almost two years of driving, I can say that the automatic doesn't deliver the classic sports car "feel." The downshifting is where I mostly notice the difference. The manual transmission Vette is a very different experience. I now feel that I'm really driving the manual Vette, not just putting the car in Drive and aiming it. I do mostly around town driving, so rarely get the car out of fourth gear, so constant shifting is not a hassle. The transmission shifts smoothly once I got used to the stiff clutch and found the correct shift points. So, if you're shopping for a Vette, my advice is to try both transmissions before you buy. FOLLOW UP: Sprang for a 911 since this review. MSRP exactly double the Vette's. And, it is auto--the well engineered "PDK" system by Porsche. This is much closer to a manual than the Vette's, plus the Porsche quality vs Chevrolet build. However, for the money, the Vette is an outstanding value, You won't lose much when it is time to sell a C7 unless you got one loaded with overpriced bells and whistles. Example : Color matching brake calipers for $600. Get real. But the option prices on the 911 are even worse.
Gets Better Every Day!
After a year my Stingray seems to get better with time. It's a blast to drive and now that winter is over, the open air option of the targa top adds to the delight of having it! My wife and I went to the launch for the new Panamera a couple weeks ago. The valet parked us between a 911GT3 and GT4. Very interesting that the dimensions of the cars is very similar. The Vette was one of the few American cars in the lot but it drew lots of attention and rave reviews. On the way home my wife asked if I wanted to trade it for the new Panamera? Absolutely Not! The redesigned Panamera is a great looking car but I'm sticking with the Stingray!
A super car!
Just went over 1000 miles with the new vette. Incredible performance. Engine sound management is first rate. Interior finally lives up to corvette standards. A option I would recommend for the next generation vette would be a blind spot sensor capability. A sports car bargain! Get one!!!
best yet
This is our 5th vette, 99 Targa, 98 convertible, 2002 convertible, 2005 coupe and now the 2016 convertible. BEST YET. From hi-way to in town, easiest high performance car I have ever driven. Seats are great and the interior is plush, the leather is super and that's a big change. Auto top fast and quite. NO wind noise. Their is a monster under the hood, with the pipes open 460 hp. With a touch of the screen to close the pipes down it's a quite as a kitten. Light it up and hold on. Turn the engine control to ECO on the hi-way and it's get 33mph. Best bang for the buck on the market today.
