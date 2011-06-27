  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Corvette
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Range
$61,499 - $68,994
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

To Z or not to Z that is the question?

Tim Carlin, 06/16/2016
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Great value and fun.I traded in my 2007 911 Turbo and never looked back. Great daily driver and a beast on the track. Safe with tremendous power and braking ability along with grip on and off the track. Porsche drivers are amazed at how well it handles at track speeds. The car wraps around you and is very comfortable on long trips. I actually drive it to track events around the country in economy mode and get 22-24 miles to the gallon. I definitely would purchase the ZO6 over the 911. Recently have enjoyed driving it in cold weather with only Michelin super sport tires. As long as I respect the car and apply power gradually the car maintains it's grip in temperatures 20-30 degrees. Bought Michelin alpine winter tires this past November and they worked great .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Corvette to date

Joe Tursi, 02/01/2019
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have owned C3, C4, C5 Z06 and C6 Z06 corvettes prior to this C7 Z06 No comparison to the previous models by far the best generation to date

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Corvette

Gary Beal, 08/23/2018
Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles