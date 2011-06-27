Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews
To Z or not to Z that is the question?
Great value and fun.I traded in my 2007 911 Turbo and never looked back. Great daily driver and a beast on the track. Safe with tremendous power and braking ability along with grip on and off the track. Porsche drivers are amazed at how well it handles at track speeds. The car wraps around you and is very comfortable on long trips. I actually drive it to track events around the country in economy mode and get 22-24 miles to the gallon. I definitely would purchase the ZO6 over the 911. Recently have enjoyed driving it in cold weather with only Michelin super sport tires. As long as I respect the car and apply power gradually the car maintains it's grip in temperatures 20-30 degrees. Bought Michelin alpine winter tires this past November and they worked great .
Best Corvette to date
Have owned C3, C4, C5 Z06 and C6 Z06 corvettes prior to this C7 Z06 No comparison to the previous models by far the best generation to date
Corvette
Great car
