Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Race With The Wind auric1 , 06/07/2012 16 of 22 people found this review helpful Sold my '08 base coupe and ordered a '12 GS convertible with NPP exhaust, LT-2, Heritage package and painted racing wheels in supersonic blue metallic. Opted for Corvette Museum delivery and it was special. Took car from Bowling Green on 3,000 mile road trip from to Florida P{anhandle and ended in Key West. Car is gorgeous, people continually stop and comment on color and car. It runs beautifully, smooth ride with tons of power. Huge tires and Z-06 body hug the road thru curves and eat up the roadway on straight aways. Love the car - only weak point is the navigation system which is not equal to the other technical excellence of the vehicle. Buy one, borrow one...steal one.........

Keep your Porsche I'll take the Vette! BRY , 07/28/2019 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fits me like a glove, love that engine. Tires can cost $$ but a drop in the bucket to the enjoyment I get from cruising this on the freeway.

Best sports car value! Alan jackson , 03/05/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I average 24 mpg with 28-32 mpg on the highway. I use the recommended high octane gas to avoid any possible engine problems. It is not as comfortable as my Lexus 350 but for a sports car it is very good. The only cost to me has been new tires (all-season Mich. run-flats) and oil changes. I've had some minor alarm glitches and the headlight lens have crazed (?). High performance tires don't last as long as regular tires. Having said the aforementioned, it is still the best sports car value on the market, bar none. Fun to drive. It puts a smile on my face! I plan to get a C7 within two years with it's upgraded design features. Buy one and have some fun!

Loving my LT 3 Centennial Edition Jon Nielsen , 09/22/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A beautiful well designed sports car