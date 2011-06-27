Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Race With The Wind
Sold my '08 base coupe and ordered a '12 GS convertible with NPP exhaust, LT-2, Heritage package and painted racing wheels in supersonic blue metallic. Opted for Corvette Museum delivery and it was special. Took car from Bowling Green on 3,000 mile road trip from to Florida P{anhandle and ended in Key West. Car is gorgeous, people continually stop and comment on color and car. It runs beautifully, smooth ride with tons of power. Huge tires and Z-06 body hug the road thru curves and eat up the roadway on straight aways. Love the car - only weak point is the navigation system which is not equal to the other technical excellence of the vehicle. Buy one, borrow one...steal one.........
Keep your Porsche I'll take the Vette!
Fits me like a glove, love that engine. Tires can cost $$ but a drop in the bucket to the enjoyment I get from cruising this on the freeway.
Best sports car value!
I average 24 mpg with 28-32 mpg on the highway. I use the recommended high octane gas to avoid any possible engine problems. It is not as comfortable as my Lexus 350 but for a sports car it is very good. The only cost to me has been new tires (all-season Mich. run-flats) and oil changes. I've had some minor alarm glitches and the headlight lens have crazed (?). High performance tires don't last as long as regular tires. Having said the aforementioned, it is still the best sports car value on the market, bar none. Fun to drive. It puts a smile on my face! I plan to get a C7 within two years with it's upgraded design features. Buy one and have some fun!
Loving my LT 3 Centennial Edition
A beautiful well designed sports car
What is not to love about the Corvette
Affordable, trouble free, safe, great resale value, great handling. Great power, a blast to drive, and gets all of the right attention! I've owned my C6 2012 LT2 6 speed since brand new with 51k miles on it now. It's my daily driver. I drive it fast and hard on city streets, country roads, and the interstate. I keep the oil changed and the general maintenance done, and besides 1 set of tires at 39,000 miles, it drives like new no matter how hard I drive it!
