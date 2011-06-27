  1. Home
Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Grand Sport

Daniel Cuillier, 01/15/2017
GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great acceleration and handling. I get many compliments. I am 6 foot 3 inch and weigh about 275 and I am still comfortable driving for several hours at a time. Car has been very reliable thus far. Tires wore out at 13000 is the only negative I have. Navigation is also not up to today's standards. Took it out on the track were it performed extremely well against M3s Audi S5 and 8s along with Mustangs GT and others. The only cars that were more capable then my GS were the new Z06s.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Buy - 2011 GS

c6_2011, 01/15/2011
29 of 48 people found this review helpful

This car is everything you would expect from Corvette and a sports car. From the acceleration and handling to the sound of the engine. The fit and finish are very solid and have come a long way from other GM products of the past. This car truly challenges the imports of the same class in all aspects. The GS is really a great value for what you get compared to a lot of other sports cars. Even vs. the other Corvette sub-models, you could spend a lot more for the Z06 or ZR1, for what, maybe 0.3 and 0.6 in 0-60, maybe some handling advantages, but is that really worth the extra money? I would say no. Congratulations to GM and Chevrolet for creating such a wonderful machine.

2011 Coupe Auto Trans

chuckdi, 09/06/2013
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

GM claims top speed of 190 MPH for Coupe. GM warranties drive train for 5 years or 100K miles. Perfect fitting of body. Rides like a Cadillac with soft ride syspension (which I have) or select a ride syspension which is more expensive. 3LT trim is great with head up display, better interior trim and push button retractable seats and steering wheel.

Large, powerful, heavy GT car

smerdyakov, 03/19/2014
GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 6 people found this review helpful

My car was a 3LT GS with automatic transmission and every option except navigation. It was a pleasant car to drive, but not very exciting. It was so powerful that its acceleration capability was essentially useless in an urban environment - it would have been better suited to a place with wide open roads. Although it was pleasant to drive, its bulk inhibited the fun factor. It well illustrated the maxim that a slow car driven at 9/10ths is more fun than a fast one driven at 6/10ths. More of a GT car than a sports car. As has been said in many places, the seats were quite poor. I had to have the lumbar bag replaced in the driver's seat. after which it was better, but still not good. The main irritation was the front splitter, which was very vulnerable to damage while parking. I would advise against the GS in favor of a base car because of that splitter.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My first Vette, bought one year older than average!

gladiator55, 04/04/2011
9 of 42 people found this review helpful

Wanted an LT3, but got an LT1 with A/T, performance exhaust (noisy just when pushed) and chrome wheels (less demanding than the alloys on my 2002 BMW 530) and saved $7000. Missed some extras, but I think can live without them.

