Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Edwin , 09/07/2010

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

First GM vehicle in over 30 years and I am pleasantly surprised with the great quality , fit and finish - perfect paint and zero squeaks and rattles. Has been to dealer for a wheel balance but nothing else. Performance from the big V8 is wonderful - terrific low-end torque coupled with ferocious acceleration - gas mileage is 18-19mpg city and 26mpg highway. Brakes , handling , and shifter are quite nice - even better than a 911. Did not consider Porsche due to many past problems and very high service and maintenance expenses. Overall I am very pleased with my Z06.