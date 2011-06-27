  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price
$46,998
Can't Believe GM made this Car

Edwin, 09/07/2010
First GM vehicle in over 30 years and I am pleasantly surprised with the great quality , fit and finish - perfect paint and zero squeaks and rattles. Has been to dealer for a wheel balance but nothing else. Performance from the big V8 is wonderful - terrific low-end torque coupled with ferocious acceleration - gas mileage is 18-19mpg city and 26mpg highway. Brakes , handling , and shifter are quite nice - even better than a 911. Did not consider Porsche due to many past problems and very high service and maintenance expenses. Overall I am very pleased with my Z06.

