Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Great Buy! New or Used! TK , 04/26/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought a 2006 C6 Convertible used with 45k miles. Love driving this car more and more every time I take her out. Acceleration is very strong and handling is great. The power of this car should be respected but at the same time it is a wonderful daily driver that does not jerk you around. Ride quality is much better than expected but I can do without the noise from the Navigation system; it sounds like a DVD / CD is constantly adjusting. Great over all value! Report Abuse

Retired and in heaven! FSTOLMAN , 07/20/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned a couple of Corvettes years ago and I enjoyed them. I'm retired now and couldn't avoid purchasing a two year old 2006 Z06 with 3,600 miles. Even my wonderful wife was so mezmerized with this car, she said buy it! The car is perfect and I am totally amazed with how great this Z06 is. Great looks, great power, fantastic handling and performance. I don't need to quote the stats. The car is a thrill every time I get behind the wheel. When I just look at it in my garage, I feel like I am in heaven. Report Abuse

Power for the Daily Drive deacon , 04/26/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Car has had no problems other than the removable roof panel that GM replaced at no charge. The car gets abour 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the freeway with comfort, power, and style. It has handled the dust and heat of the Arizona summers (the A?C works very quickly even in 110 degrees). Great daily driver. Report Abuse

My honest opinion of this car nomorefords , 01/10/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 4 months now and I'm very happy with this car.The power of the LS2 brings tears to my eyes.A definite eye catcher on the roads.Has many options that other performance cars just don't have.I have the fully loaded LT3 pkg w/select ride 6spd paddleshift.With the select ride switched between tour/sport it really doesn't fell any different.The heated seats are never used because the climate controls work so good.The bose system sounds so good and I'm very happy with the center control lay out. If I were to purchase another corvette I would get a 6spd manual transmission,opt out of the select ride and heated seats. Report Abuse