Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
More than you can imagine
This is the only car on the planet that you can : drive all day, do a 12 second quarter mile, put on a road course and go 185 mph, gets 25 mpg city/country, top down then put on a tux and take your wife dancing, all in the same day in the same car. This is the greatest car ever built for the money and it is unlikely that it will ever be equaled again. If you don't love this car, you are not human.
Do it now.....
If you've been waiting to buy one of these, do it now. The new C7 version will probably be smaller (maybe even a V6?), probably have less HP and will be a completely different vehicle. This car is a screamer. It will literally "snap" your head back with its' acceleration. Roadabilitly is sharp, handling is precise and once you get on the fwy. mileage is more than acceptable (22mpg). The runflat GY tires make the ride a little stiff but you can replace those. All the other option packages are nice. Maintenance is a bit more cumbersome and expensive (needs synthetic oil and a special filter) but manageable. This car can be used as an every-day driver.
Love it, but have some faults
I love my Vette. It gets great fuel mileage, but cranks too. I did have issues and had to go to Better Business Bureau to resolve. Sound system/clock faults. heads up display distorted ,back glass distorted. Putting that aside, this car is a gas, and I will never sell or trade it. None of the faults ,by BBB findings could be corrected, but I'll never give her up!
Go ahead, buy one!
One of the finest vehicles I have ever owned. Blindingly fast, comfortable to drive every day and immediately recognizable. It drives like a commuter (overall 22 mpg - from 400 HP???) and performs like an exotic. Mine is silver (exterior) and black leather (interior). Loaded with all the goodies (you've got to get the Z51 handling pkg & the Bose stereo). Have had it for about 6 months/5K miles and it has been extremely reliable. I did purchase a GM/Vette extended warranty, just in case (got a great deal on it too). I have the automatic (5spd) and the only thing I would have done differently would have been to get the 6 spd. manual.
Dream Car
I bought my Vette 6 months ago, November 5th 2011. I have always wanted a Vette Convertible since I was a 6 year old boy and my brother gave me one as a toy! The car is a blast to drive, loads of power, will take a curve like she is on rails and makes me smile the whole time. The seats are not the best for comfort, the ride is a bit harsh over rough roads and the 6 speed manual takes some getting used too ( Still getting use to it!). But hey, did I say it's a Corvette? And, people always stop me and say, "Beautiful car!" Long distances are a bit of a challenge on the ole bum, but at least its a Corvette!
